Officials seek views on £5bn Warm Homes Fund for green tech and retrofit loans

The Warm Homes Fund was announced by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in January as part of the wider £15bn, five-year Warm Homes Plan.

The fund will have £5bn of capital for investment via financial transactions, which officials believe could deliver “a massive increase” in investment in low-carbon technologies by overcoming barriers to deployment and adoption, such as upfront costs.

It includes £1.7bn already allocated to consumer loans, supported by £300m capital investment. The remaining £3.3bn will be available as finance for investments in and loans to the building upgrade and retrofit sector.