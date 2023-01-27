Offsite contractors selected for specialist procurement framework

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Thirteen specialist offsite contractors have won places on a new £2bn framework to build homes using modern methods of construction (MMC) for a group of 23 housing associations and local authorities.
The Off-Site Homes Alliance (OSHA) framework, led by Great Places Housing Group, has targeted the construction of 10,000 homes per year through the increased use of MMC.
The national framework, which runs until February 2027, has been divided into two categories, with five volumetric manufacturers in ‘Cat 1’ and eight panelised manufacturers in ‘Cat 2’.
The winning contractors were:
Cat 1:
Cat 2:
The new framework will also be supported by a team of multi-disciplinary MMC experts, via an OSHA project management office (PMO). Specialist construction consultancy Cast Consultancy was the sole successful bidder to provide the PMO with operational services in support of project delivery.
Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions is owned by the same parent company as Celotex – the firm which made the insulation used on Grenfell Tower.
The framework will be administered by Great Places on behalf of OSHA members. The initial cohort of 23 social landlords could grow as the framework develops, with winning contractors also committed to supplying homes to new members as and when they join.
Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places, said: “We’d like to congratulate the suppliers who have been awarded a place on the OSHA MMC framework, and Cast Consultancy for their appointment to manage the project management office. The framework was scoped following extensive feedback from our alliance partners, and we look forward to working with the successful suppliers, Cast Consultancy and manufacturing partners to realise our development ambitions of delivering much-needed affordable homes.
“We were pleased with the response from the market and to receive high-quality proposals and substantial social value pledges for our communities. The new MMC framework and PMO will ensure we, and our peer organisations, have tried and tested partners to help us to deliver our extensive development programmes and our collective ambitions to tackle the housing crisis.”
Update at 11am on 1.2.2032
The press release which announced this framework incorrectly named Mansell Building Solutions as Mansell Finishes. The name was updated post-publication at the request of the company.
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