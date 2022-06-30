Ofsted-style inspections will not happen, says ITV journalist behind repairs investigation

During a session looking at what needs to change at the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester, Daniel Hewitt, part of the team that exposed horrific conditions endured by some social tenants, said he does not believe regular and widespread Ofsted-style inspections would happen and that it is down to the sector to change instead.

He said: “The regulator employs 201 in the whole of England, they are not going to be knocking on your door every week

“The government can say ‘Ofsted-style inspections’, [it’s] not going to happen. It really, really, really relies on you guys to sort this.”

He made the comments after being asked whether the recently published Social Housing Regulation Bill would make a big difference.

Part of changes in regulation, prompted five years ago by the Grenfell Tower fire and enacted this month, include the ability of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to inspect under-performing landlords.

The government said they will be “Ofsted-style” inspections, while the length of time the regulator has to warn organisations about visits will now be cut from 28 days to 48 hours.