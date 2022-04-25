Care and Repair England, which supports older people to live independently in their homes, will have no staff in post from 29 April and anticipates that it will enter into liquidation on 5 May.

The charity, which was set up in 1986 by Shelter and the Housing Associations Charitable Trust (HACT), aims to increase the availability of practical housing support for older people to help them adapt and maintain their homes.

In a statement announcing its closure on its website, the charity said that raising funds has “become ever more difficult” and citied a “challenging operating environment”.

“Having reviewed all the options available, the trustees of Care & Repair England resolved that the society can no longer continue to trade and that, accordingly, steps are being taken to place the society into creditors’ voluntary liquidation and appoint liquidators,” the statement added.

The charity confirmed that its closure would have “absolutely no impact” on the continuation of local Care & Repair agencies, which are separate legal entities.