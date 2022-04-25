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A charity that provides housing support to older people is due to close, stating that the “challenging operating environment” has made it difficult to raise funds.
Care and Repair England, which supports older people to live independently in their homes, will have no staff in post from 29 April and anticipates that it will enter into liquidation on 5 May.
The charity, which was set up in 1986 by Shelter and the Housing Associations Charitable Trust (HACT), aims to increase the availability of practical housing support for older people to help them adapt and maintain their homes.
In a statement announcing its closure on its website, the charity said that raising funds has “become ever more difficult” and citied a “challenging operating environment”.
“Having reviewed all the options available, the trustees of Care & Repair England resolved that the society can no longer continue to trade and that, accordingly, steps are being taken to place the society into creditors’ voluntary liquidation and appoint liquidators,” the statement added.
The charity confirmed that its closure would have “absolutely no impact” on the continuation of local Care & Repair agencies, which are separate legal entities.
It said its decision to close was “particularly sad news at a time of rising poverty among older people, greater housing hardship and increasing inequalities, when practical housing help for those living in poor or unsuitable homes is needed more than ever”.
“Despite the strong evidence and data about the connections between ageing, disadvantage, poor housing and health, effective policies, funding and action to tackle non-decent homes are all notable by their absence,” it added.
According to the charity, 78% of the older households living in non-decent homes are disadvantaged homeowners.
Since being established in 1986, Care & Repair England has helped develop national legislation and secure policy changes that have benefitted low-income older homeowners.
It has pioneered and supported a wide-range range of initiatives for older people, such as grants for home adaptations, handy-person services and housing advice.
The charity said it would like to “thank everyone who has supported Care & Repair England’s work over the past 36 years”, including funders, partners, local home improvement agency staff, older activists and many others.
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