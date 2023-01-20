Olympic development body seeks JV partner for £600m scheme

The development body that oversees the former Olympic Park in London is looking to develop a 5.1 hectare site on the southern edge of its development zone, close to the Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.

The proposals already have outline planning consent for 948 homes, of which 45% have been designated as affordable housing.

The proposed development also includes a new nursery, health centre, community space, an inclusive play area, as well as shops and a cafe.

According to the LLDC, the successful partner will share its “vision and values to deliver the most successful legacy of any modern Olympic Games”.