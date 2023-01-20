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Olympic development body seeks JV partner for £600m scheme

News20.01.23by Tim Clark

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has begun the search for a joint venture partner to deliver a £675m scheme at Pudding Mill Lane.

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The proposed site at Pudding Mill Lane (picture: London Legacy Development Corporation)
The proposed site at Pudding Mill Lane (picture: London Legacy Development Corporation)
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LinkedIn IHThe London Legacy Development Corporation has begun the search for a joint venture partner to deliver a £675m scheme at Pudding Mill Lane #UKhousing

The development body that oversees the former Olympic Park in London is looking to develop a 5.1 hectare site on the southern edge of its development zone, close to the Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.

The proposals already have outline planning consent for 948 homes, of which 45% have been designated as affordable housing.

The proposed development also includes a new nursery, health centre, community space, an inclusive play area, as well as shops and a cafe.

According to the LLDC, the successful partner will share its “vision and values to deliver the most successful legacy of any modern Olympic Games”.

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Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: “Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is simply an amazing place that has already delivered so much. We are seeking the very best partner to help us build on that success with our final development site.

“We are not risk averse and we are keen to work alongside the market in a joint venture to promote this development at pace. We are seeking a partner who shares our vision to establish a new and exemplary local centre.”

The plans for almost 1,000 new homes come as London mayor Sadiq Khan focuses on affordable housing delivery.

In April last year, Mr Khan appointed Lyn Garner, chief executive of the LLDC, as his new head of housing delivery, following an independent review of the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) record of housing delivery.

According to the GLA, since 2016, 17,000 homes have been started on land owned by the GLA Group, which includes land owned by Transport for London and the London Fire Brigade.

Inside Housing revealed last week that another affordable housing company responsible for more than 1,000 flats on the Olympic Park site will use new legal powers to attempt to force responsible parties to pay for the repair of fire safety defects.

Triathlon Homes, a joint venture between housing associations Southern Housing and L&Q and investor First Base, will seek a ‘remediation contribution order’ at a first-tier tribunal hearing on 16 February.

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