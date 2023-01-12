Olympic Park affordable housing provider to use new legal powers seeking cladding remediation funding

The affordable housing company responsible for more than 1,000 flats in London’s Olympic Park will use new legal powers to attempt to force responsible parties to pay for the repair of fire safety defects, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

The email did not name the companies it is targeting. The blocks were developed through the Stratford Village Development Partnership (SVDP), a special purpose vehicle created to oversee the development by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport with various private companies involved.

“We believe the developer and their associated companies must pay to rectify the building defects,” it added.

In an email to residents earlier this month, Triathlon said it would be taking action “against the associated companies that developed East Village”.

The body is responsible for 1,379 affordable homes in East Village in Stratford’s Olympic Park, where a multitude of fire safety defects have been uncovered in recent years.

Triathlon Homes, a joint venture between housing associations Southern and L&Q and investor First Base, will seek a ‘remediation contribution order’ at a First-tier Tribunal hearing on 16 February.

The Building Safety Act 2022, which was given royal assent in April last year, introduced remediation contribution orders as a new legal route to secure finance from companies responsible for dangerous blocks.

This is understood to be among the first time these new powers will be tested in the real world – and could ultimately set important precedents for other blocks where developers or freeholders are refusing to provide funding.

The tribunal is expected to take around 10 months to reach a decision, which may be appealed.

Triathlon is bringing the initial claim in relation to one block, which it believes has particularly severe issues, in the hope that it will clear the way for similar claims for other buildings in the development.

This block will require “the entire external wall system, including the cladding, combustible insulation and balcony decking to be fully replaced”, Triathlon said in the email.

Around 200 leaseholders have been stuck, unable to sell the equity in their shared ownership properties since September 2020, when defects ranging from aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding to missing fire breaks were uncovered. ACM was the material used on Grenfell Tower.

One resident, acting as a spokesperson for the Olympic Park Homes Action Group collective, told Inside Housing that the dominant feeling among residents was “frustration”.

“We have a WhatsApp group with over 200 people in it, all of whom have a range of different circumstances: people who wanted to move to be close to families or take a job. We have this frustration that nobody will take responsibility,” he said.

“It’s good that Triathlon are taking action. But legal processes are not quick: they’re not expecting the decision within 10 months, so we’re probably writing off 2023, and then it might be appealed. So it feels to me never-ending. When is a solution going to be found?

“There’s been so many glossy articles and publications about the Stratford redevelopment and what a success it’s been, but there’s hundreds of leaseholders who are all completely trapped. There has been a complete reluctance from anyone involved to take responsibility for making our homes safe.”