Olympic Village delivery chief to oversee Crown Estate’s urban development

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John Nicholson will lead on The Crown Estate’s urban development projects, which include a potential pipeline of 56,000 homes across the UK.
Mr Nicholson was previously the client project sponsor for the athletes’ village and aquatic centre at the delivery authority for the London 2012 Olympics.
He was awarded an OBE for his contribution to the Olympics, and has experience working on retail and office developments.
Mr Nicholson has been appointed head of delivery and programme management at the King’s property company, which holds a £16bn portfolio that ranges from urban centres to rural holdings.
News of this hire comes four months after The Crown Estate and developer Lendlease agreed a joint venture to build up to 26,000 new homes including rental and affordable.
The partnership spans six development schemes across London and Birmingham, with projects at Euston Station, Silvertown, Smithfield, Stratford Cross, Thamesmead Waterfront and High Road West in Haringey.
The Crown Estate also has a development pipeline of up to 30,000 new homes and started planning applications for more than 5,000 homes in 2024-25.
Kristy Lansdown, managing director – development at The Crown Estate, said: “John joins our urban business at an exciting time as we ramp up activity across our development pipeline.
“He brings a wealth of global experience in the construction industry, working on the delivery of technically complex and large-scale projects.
“For The Crown Estate, he will also have a particular focus on ensuring our safety-first approach is embedded in everything we do, as we seek to continually raise the bar in health, safety and well-being standards.
“We’re thrilled to have John on board as we look to deliver our ambitious development pipeline to better serve the country.”
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