Ombudsman awards £1,000 to resident after overheating led to her collapsing at home

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Onward Homes has been ordered to pay out £1,000 in compensation by the Housing Ombudsman after severe overheating led to a resident collapsing several times in her home.
The ombudsman made a severe maladministration judgement against Onward after the vulnerable resident, whose heating was on full and would not turn off during the summer months, collapsed several times in her home – only to be found by her son.
The resident told the ombudsman the flat was “horrendously hot”, and the door handles were hot to touch.
The ombudsman found that the landlord regularly appointed the wrong contractors to the repair job and therefore no contractors turned up to remedy the situation.
This went on for four months, in which the Manchester resident, who has a progressive neurological condition which affects her speech and movement, was left in a home that made her feel unwell and physically sick.
On multiple occasions throughout the four months, the resident’s son found her collapsed due to the heat.
The landlord’s repairs policy states that it should attend any heating issues as an emergency and on the initial few reports, it did respond within those timescales.
However, it had various issues with delivery such as appointing the wrong contractor, a contractor apparently attending but there being no record, and a contractor recording ‘no access’.
But the resident said no one had turned up. When the correct contractor did attend the home, nine days after the initial report, it applied a temporary fix.
This happened several more times before the resident’s son found her collapsed from the heat, in temperatures so hot the radiator valve cover had melted. The landlord called the resident the next day and left a voicemail asking to contact them if the problem reoccurred.
A formal complaint was not raised, but an apology letter and £50 goodwill gesture from the landlord was sent.
On the same day as the apology letter was sent, which stated that the issues wouldn’t happen again, the landlord once again appointed the wrong contractor and no one attended.
Over the next week, the resident reported the issue on several occasions with no repair happening. The following week the resident’s son raised another formal complaint against the landlord as he found his mother had collapsed again from the heat.
He said he believed she would have died had he not found her. But the landlord did not raise a formal complaint as the son had “no authority to discuss her tenancy”.
A month later, the resident declined the £50 goodwill gesture, detailing how during one collapse she had burned her knee on the radiator and injured her back and hip, and that her doctor had referred her to a physiotherapist.
In response, the landlord raised another emergency repair – but once again no one attended.
A similar pattern occurred, and the resident was subsequently found again by her son collapsed on the floor. The thermostat was replaced the day after this.
The ombudsman ordered the landlord to apologise to the resident, pay £1,000 in compensation and ensure that it is fully up to date with the residents’ recorded vulnerabilities.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The landlord clearly learned no lessons from previous attempts to fix the issue. Time and time again, it wasted the resident’s time and caused her more distress, including her collapsing from the problem on several occasions.
“The resident’s vulnerability was well known and while the landlord sometimes responded within the right timescales for the problem, it did not do enough to resolve it. When undertaking repairs, landlords must assure themselves that the root cause has also been fixed, and follow this up with the resident.”
In its learning statement, the landlord said: “We are very sorry for the difficulties our resident has experienced in this case. We have apologised to our resident and have fully complied with the ombudsman’s order.”
Onward also identified a number of ways it can learn from this case, including putting in place additional checks where a customer contacts it repeatedly on the same issue, and providing more support to residents who are vulnerable.
In addition, it has made changes to improve its communication with residents at every stage of a complaint, to help address their concerns and make fairer and more timely offers of compensation.
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