Ombudsman awards £1,000 to resident after overheating led to her collapsing at home

Over the next week, the resident reported the issue on several occasions with no repair happening. The following week the resident’s son raised another formal complaint against the landlord as he found his mother had collapsed again from the heat.

He said he believed she would have died had he not found her. But the landlord did not raise a formal complaint as the son had “no authority to discuss her tenancy”.

A month later, the resident declined the £50 goodwill gesture, detailing how during one collapse she had burned her knee on the radiator and injured her back and hip, and that her doctor had referred her to a physiotherapist.

In response, the landlord raised another emergency repair – but once again no one attended.

A similar pattern occurred, and the resident was subsequently found again by her son collapsed on the floor. The thermostat was replaced the day after this.

The ombudsman ordered the landlord to apologise to the resident, pay £1,000 in compensation and ensure that it is fully up to date with the residents’ recorded vulnerabilities.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The landlord clearly learned no lessons from previous attempts to fix the issue. Time and time again, it wasted the resident’s time and caused her more distress, including her collapsing from the problem on several occasions.

“The resident’s vulnerability was well known and while the landlord sometimes responded within the right timescales for the problem, it did not do enough to resolve it. When undertaking repairs, landlords must assure themselves that the root cause has also been fixed, and follow this up with the resident.”

In its learning statement, the landlord said: “We are very sorry for the difficulties our resident has experienced in this case. We have apologised to our resident and have fully complied with the ombudsman’s order.”

Onward also identified a number of ways it can learn from this case, including putting in place additional checks where a customer contacts it repeatedly on the same issue, and providing more support to residents who are vulnerable.

In addition, it has made changes to improve its communication with residents at every stage of a complaint, to help address their concerns and make fairer and more timely offers of compensation.