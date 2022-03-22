Ombudsman calls for regulation of managing agents after investigating ‘dysfunctional’ relationship with social landlords

In its latest Spotlight report, the Housing Ombudsman examined 62 resident complaints where a social landlord had to engage managing agents or private freeholders to resolve issues.

It concluded that there is a “culture clash” between regulated social landlords and unregulated managing agents, while the “increased complexity” of arrangements between parties seems to correlate with an increase in “confusion, delay and unfairness” for residents.

The report revealed a high level of maladministration in cases the ombudsman investigated which involved managing agents and freeholders, with 64.5% resulting in maladministration compared with an average of 45% over the same period.