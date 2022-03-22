Ombudsman calls for regulation of managing agents after investigating ‘dysfunctional’ relationship with social landlords

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Managing agents present “significant challenges and risks to social landlords” without a regulator driving “consistency and improvement”, the Housing Ombudsman has said as part of a deep dive into the relationship between the two sectors.
In its latest Spotlight report, the Housing Ombudsman examined 62 resident complaints where a social landlord had to engage managing agents or private freeholders to resolve issues.
It concluded that there is a “culture clash” between regulated social landlords and unregulated managing agents, while the “increased complexity” of arrangements between parties seems to correlate with an increase in “confusion, delay and unfairness” for residents.
The report revealed a high level of maladministration in cases the ombudsman investigated which involved managing agents and freeholders, with 64.5% resulting in maladministration compared with an average of 45% over the same period.
The ombudsman’s report included several anonymised case studies that highlighted issues, such as the loss of hot water during winter, leaking roofs and unexplained service charges.
It said residents often experienced “the unfairness of being stuck in the middle” between social landlords and managing agents when trying to resolve such issues.
The ombudsman made 14 recommendations, including the introduction of a standalone regulator of managing agents.
It also recommends that landlords review their agreements with managing agents to clarify roles and responsibilities.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Our report shows that the relationship between social landlords and managing agents is often strained and, at worst, dysfunctional.
“Landlords often feel a tension between their social objectives and the business objectives of some managing agents and some of the freeholders that appoint them.”
He added: “Without a standalone regulator driving consistency and improvement, the managing agent sector presents significant challenges and risks to social landlords.”
The report is the latest in a series of Spotlight reports being published by the ombudsman which highlight particular common issues identified in residents’ complaints.
The watchdog previously published a report on damp and mould, and plans to publish a piece on noise complaints later this year.
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