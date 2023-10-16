The Housing Ombudsman’s annual complaints review for 2022-23 has revealed that the number of severe maladministration findings increased by 323% #UKhousing

The ombudsman is also writing to five landlords that had no findings upheld, recognising their positive complaint-handling approach.

The watchdog has written to all the landlords’ chief executives on the list to bring urgent attention to the figures.

The maladministration rate, which increased quarter on quarter throughout the year, as a whole went from 43% to 55% in 2022-23.

Of the severe maladministration findings, 112 were for landlords with more than 10,000 homes.

However, there was a 20% drop in no maladministration findings.

The ombudsman’s annual complaints review revealed that severe maladministration findings were up from 31 to 131 last year, while maladministration findings increased by 40% to 2,430.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, explained that he feels the overall picture was mixed, but believes there are positive steps in terms of attitudes towards improvement, and the more central role complaints are playing in landlords’ decision-making.

He said: “I think you’re starting to see the Complaints Handling Code get embedded into landlords’ complaints procedures and that’s encouraging as we try and move away from a postcode lottery approach.”

While he admitted that the annual review data was not all great, Mr Blakeway said the fact that 44% of residents feel that complaints do lead to change, up from 30% on 2021-22, showed progress is being made.

As part of the annual review, the ombudsman also published a list of 91 social landlords with maladministration rates of more than 50%, revealing that Norwich City Council has a rate of 100%.

Norwich, which has 14,500 homes, explained that the report relates to five cases concerning repairs to properties and how the council handles complaints.

The council added: “These have now been resolved and we are actively working to improve the services we provide to residents.”

The data also reveals that 20 landlords had a maladministration rate of 80% or more. Enfield Council came second on the list with a rate of 90%, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council third with a rate of 89%, and Barking and Dagenham fourth with a rate of 88%.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council pointed out that its rate of 89% was related to just four complaints received from tenants from a stock of 9,500 homes.

"We strive to get things right first time for our tenants and on these occasions, we recognise we could have done better and complied with 100% of the orders made within three months", the council said.

The rate for local authorities was slightly higher than housing associations – 62% compared to 50%.

“We have found that due to less resource, it is harder for local authorities to offer reasonable redress, therefore ending up with more maladministration findings,” the ombudsman said.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Councils are working hard to deliver good outcomes for tenants – despite significant financial constraints – and are committed to improving housing conditions for all residents."

For the first time, the watchdog received more than 5,000 complaints that were escalated for formal investigation – a 27% increase on the previous year.

Last year, the ombudsman ordered or recommended that social landlords pay £1.1m in compensation to residents, and made 6,590 orders and recommendations.

The review also revealed an increase in maladministration findings and a decrease in findings of no fault. More than half of findings were upheld for the first time.

Once again, the main complaint type was property condition – the ombudsman made nearly 2,000 findings on this alone, accounting for 37% of all the findings it made last year.

There was also a sharp increase in the maladministration rate in property condition, going from 39% to 54%.

Complaint-handling was the second-largest category of complaint and had a 76% maladministration rate.