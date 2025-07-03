Ombudsman confirms aim to complete 95% of investigations within six months

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The Housing Ombudsman has confirmed its ambition to complete 95% of investigations within six months by 2030 and a target of completing 50% of investigations within six months this year.
It comes after concerns were raised about how realistic the aims are after the watchdog completed 54% of its investigations within six months in 2022-23, 18% in 2023-24, and 46% in the past year.
For 2025-26, it aims to complete 50% of its investigations in six months, with an ambition of 95% by 2030.
The targets were included in the ombudsman’s newly published corporate strategy for 2025-30 and follows a consultation launched in March. It published the approved document on Thursday alongside its business plan for 2025-26.
The documents outline the strategic objectives and initiatives that will guide the ombudsman’s operations for the next five years.
Proposals were generally well received, although concerns were raised about whether the watchdog’s targets around completing investigations might be “unrealistic”.
In response, the ombudsman said: “We considered and reflected on the feedback received regarding targets for cases determined within six months.
“We have decided to retain our target of 50%. Achieving this will be stretching but we want to be ambitious and are committed to delivering a timely service, ensuring quality and good customer service.
“Achieving this will be dependent on demand, the number of caseworkers in post during the year, and the impact of Awaab’s Law.”
Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat, will mean social landlords must carry out repairs within specific timescales.
The government recently published further details on the law, set to come into effect from October.
Social housing tenants will be able to challenge landlords that do not abide by the regulations through the Housing Ombudsman and by bringing a housing disrepair claim.
As was reported when the consultation on the corporate strategy and business plan was launched in March, demand for the ombudsman’s services has more than doubled in the past year, while it expects to handle 43,000 cases this year.
It followed another record year in 2023-24 when it received 40,876 enquiries and complaints, of which 8,176 were accepted for investigation. This was a 60% increase on the previous year.
The ombudsman also confirmed on Thursday that its fee for 2025-26 will remain unchanged at £8.03 per home.
“Our focus remains on finding operational efficiencies to minimise future fee increases, ensuring that we keep costs manageable without compromising service quality,” it said.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said that an “independent and impartial” ombudsman has a “crucial role in supporting the future of a thriving social housing sector”.
He added: “We aim to ensure people’s voices are heard to reach fast and fair decisions. Increasing demands on us mean our tools and technology need to improve.
“This matters due to the scale of the housing emergency. Our daily work involves dealing with its consequence, from the human impact of poor housing or stretched services, to the interdependencies between housing, health and welfare.
“The new government is developing a long-term plan for housing. This initiative provides a decisive opportunity to build a fairer and stronger housing offer.”
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