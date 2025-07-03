Ombudsman confirms aim to complete 95% of investigations within six months

Ombudsman confirms target of completing 95% of investigations within six months #UKhousing

The targets were included in the ombudsman’s newly published corporate strategy for 2025-30 and follows a consultation launched in March. It published the approved document on Thursday alongside its business plan for 2025-26.

For 2025-26, it aims to complete 50% of its investigations in six months, with an ambition of 95% by 2030.

It comes after concerns were raised about how realistic the aims are after the watchdog completed 54% of its investigations within six months in 2022-23, 18% in 2023-24, and 46% in the past year.

The documents outline the strategic objectives and initiatives that will guide the ombudsman’s operations for the next five years.

Proposals were generally well received, although concerns were raised about whether the watchdog’s targets around completing investigations might be “unrealistic”.

In response, the ombudsman said: “We considered and reflected on the feedback received regarding targets for cases determined within six months.

“We have decided to retain our target of 50%. Achieving this will be stretching but we want to be ambitious and are committed to delivering a timely service, ensuring quality and good customer service.

“Achieving this will be dependent on demand, the number of caseworkers in post during the year, and the impact of Awaab’s Law.”

Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat, will mean social landlords must carry out repairs within specific timescales.

The government recently published further details on the law, set to come into effect from October.

Social housing tenants will be able to challenge landlords that do not abide by the regulations through the Housing Ombudsman and by bringing a housing disrepair claim.