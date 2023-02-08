Ombudsman criticises council that refused to help woman fleeing violence with her children

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A council that refused to help a woman fleeing threats of violence with her children has been criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
The ombudsman’s investigation found that West Berkshire Council told the woman to go back to a council in an area where police said she was no longer safe.
It found that West Berkshire failed to consider whether it had a duty of care to the woman and, had it done so, would likely have decided that it had a duty to provide her with interim accommodation.
The ombudsman concluded that the council “should have done more to establish whether it owed any duties to the woman when she approached it”.
The woman was a tenant in a different council area, where police confirmed she was no longer safe.
She approached West Berkshire for support after police said she would be safe in that area.
Instead of taking a homelessness application from the woman, West Berkshire told her to go back to the council where she had been living.
The other council then arranged interim accommodation for her in the West Berkshire area.
It then asked West Berkshire for help as the woman was living in a hotel with no kitchen facilities.
It said the most appropriate way to deal with the woman’s homelessness was for her to be offered social housing in West Berkshire because of the risk to her safety.
However, West Berkshire refused to help. It said the police evidence provided was not sufficient and it did not maintain its own housing stock.
The woman eventually found a private tenancy in West Berkshire, after spending two months in the hotel.
After going through West Berkshire’s complaints process, the woman complained to the ombudsman.
Michael King, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: “Vulnerable people at risk of homelessness, such as this woman, should not have to face the uncertainty of not knowing whether they will be housed while councils argue among themselves about responsibility.
“Any discussions about who should fund interim accommodation should take place while the accommodation is being provided, not before agreeing to provide it.
“In the end the other council provided accommodation for the woman, so she and her children were not ultimately left unhoused, but West Berkshire should have done more to establish whether it owed any duties to the woman when she approached it.”
He said he was “pleased” the council has now accepted his recommendations to improve its services for vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.
The council said it would apologise to the woman and pay her £500 for the frustration caused.
It will also improve its homelessness application process and guidance to staff to prevent this situation happening again.
A spokesperson for West Berkshire Council said: “We take our responsibility to assist those facing homelessness, including fleeing from threats of violence and domestic abuse seriously.
“We have dedicated teams and strong relationships with local partners in this field to support those in need.
“On this occasion we accept the findings of the ombudsman’s ruling and following the recommendations we have reviewed and made the necessary changes to our operating procedures.
“In addition, staff in the housing service have received updated training in light of the outcomes of this case.
“The issues raised in this matter are also being highlighted to members and senior managers as per the recommendations in the report.
“We will be formally apologising to the applicant and pay £500 for the frustration caused.”
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