Ombudsman ‘disappointed’ as only 35% of social landlords implement damp and mould policies

However, the ombudsman said there are “still areas of concern”. While it has urged landlords to stop blaming tenant “lifestyle” for the issues, some had simply replaced the word lifestyle with “euphemisms such as ‘internal environmental factors’”.

It also said there is still confusion about taking action when a tenant has instructed solicitors – an area of failure that was flagged in Awaab’s case.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “The inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak has focused the minds of the sector. But we are continually finding in our casework that landlords have not responded to this issue with sufficient urgency.

“I welcome the work that many landlords are doing to strengthen their approach following the coroner’s report. Our Spotlight report and this evaluation are invaluable tools to support that.

“Landlords need to have a sustained focus on culture and behaviours to ensure issues are not dismissed. The human impact and consequence of the creeping normalisation of poor culture was highlighted by the death of Awaab Ishak.

“It is disappointing when we conducted over review how few landlords had acted to implement a dedicated damp and mould policy, despite there being a clear and driving need to have a bespoke response for these reports given the shortcoming identified in our casework.

“The ‘golden thread’ running throughout the Spotlight report recommendations was good governance and continued learning, as it affects both policy and process, as well as frontline delivery.

“I would encourage governing bodies to consider our 10 ‘key tests’ when reviewing plans, and for landlords where this is not happening, for them to create an action plan to support a proactive response.

“I know this is now a priority for many landlords, but I would urge senior leaders to go faster and further in their efforts to do what is right by their residents.”