Ombudsman finds ‘severe maladministration’ at 8,000-home landlord

The ombudsman ordered the landlord to apologise to the tenant, pay £2,500 in compensation and set out the steps it was taking to meet its repair obligations.

The resident from Kent said that at the start of her tenancy the property was “uninhabitable”, with repair issues including damp, leaking windows and rotten weatherboard. She described the property as cold, the kitchen and bathroom required replacing, the electrics were old and tiles were falling from the roof.

The ombudsman found that Golding Homes had failed to use its complaint procedure to investigate the resident’s concerns and to take action where it identified that something had gone wrong.

The report by the ombudsman found that a resident repeatedly made requests for repairs between 2012 and 2019, with a formal complaint lodged in 2018.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “It is wholly unsatisfactory that the resident was reporting the same issues in 2019 as she had raised in 2012, a period of approximately seven years.

“Our Complaint Handling Code sets out how a landlord should respond to a complaint effectively and fairly. It should seek early resolution and deliver improvement to the services a landlord provides. In this case, the landlord’s failure to provide a formal response to the resident’s complaint meant it missed opportunities to put things right and caused the resident further distress and inconvenience.

“This inaction also limited our ability to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the complaint. Without knowledge of the landlord’s decisions, we are unable to assess the quality of its decision-making based upon the known circumstances at the time, and therefore whether its course of action was reasonable or not. It is crucial that all landlords have robust record-keeping.

“An essential part of complaint-handling is demonstrating learning to deliver improvement. I welcome the positive response from Golding Homes on this case and the actions it has taken following our decision for wider service improvement. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning this case offers for their own services and to listen to our latest podcast which explores cases of severe maladministration in more detail.”

According to the ombudsman’s report, Golding Homes had told the resident that it may choose to sell the property rather than complete the works as they were deemed to be too expensive, and therefore stopped reporting repairs as she did not want to move.