This added up to a maladministration rate of 83% during 2023-24 for the north London council. The ombudsman made 275 orders on these cases to put the situation right for residents.

The ombudsman said it investigated 57 complaints and made 124 findings of maladministration where “obligations, policies or processes were not followed”.

In a report, the agency said there was “clear evidence of a severely flawed approach to complaint-handling” at the local authority.

During the investigation, the ombudsman found that a leaseholder waited 2,337 days for a response to their complaint about renovation works.

It also found that a resident with arthritis and other health needs experienced outages to a lift totalling an estimated 686 days out of the 1,051 he had lived in his home.

As the the council did not consider a temporary move, despite having received complaints about the lift, the resident moved into a wooden shack without heating or hot water, the ombudsman said.

Camden has now found the resident long-term, permanent accommodation.

The ombudsman also found “documents containing dismissive tones that run the risk of discouraging the acknowledgement of valid complaints”.

The agency said: “Although the landlord may not have intended to appear dismissive of resident complaints, its practices and communications created a perception of a defensive culture,” it said.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The landlord needs to understand why several opportunities are missed to put things right, which may leave residents living in unsuitable and avoidable conditions.

“To build trust and ensure residents’ voices are genuinely heard, comprehensive training and a strategic shift towards proactive, respectful engagement are imperative as the landlord continues to improve its services.”