Ombudsman highlights 16 landlords for safety failings

The Housing Ombudsman has highlighted 16 landlords for safety failings, including a disabled woman who had to be carried downstairs for almost two years because of a faulty lift #UKhousing

In the case of the faulty lift, the landlord’s failure also disrupted the disabled woman’s treatment for an ongoing bowel condition, as she did not know if she would have access to a bathroom if she left the building and could not access her home.

The ombudsman has urged the sector to use safety complaints as an “early warning sign” to prevent wider failings.

The cases were detailed in the watchdog’s latest Learning from severe maladministration report, which covered 23 complaints related to safety around asbestos, fire, water, gas, electrics and lifts.

She was moved temporarily on at least eight occasions and the landlord failed to engage on a personal emergency evacuation plan (PEEP).

According to the report, the landlord attempted to repair the lift eight times, but did not provide repair records or how it categorised the repairs.

The landlord said delays were due to not having parts or having to refer to the manufacturer based in Italy.

“While we recognise that complex repairs may require additional time to complete, the landlord should have kept in regular communication with the resident and updated them on progress. The evidence provided by the landlord shows that this was not always the case,” the report said.

In another case, a family covered up a hole in the ceiling with a black bin bag for two years, despite the landlord knowing asbestos may have been present.

Another case involved a landlord not fitting a fire door for 28 months.

A further case left a resident unable to access drinking water because of black slime coming out of the taps for years.

“The financial hardship these conditions can create as well as the impact on mental health are constant experiences,” the report said.