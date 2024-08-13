Ombudsman highlights approach of 13 landlords in learning report on window-related complaints

The Housing Ombudsman has highlighted the approach of 13 landlords as it shared lessons from its report on window-related complaints #UKhousing

In one case, the ombudsman found that a landlord had left a child’s bedroom window boarded up for four years and another showed how a landlord continually put off repairs for years due to incoming major works, which left a vulnerable child in a cold home.

Lessons from this report included the need to conduct thorough risk assessments based on individual household circumstances and to justify decisions to defer repairs or opt for limited repairs not primarily on cost but in line with legal obligations.

Released on Tuesday, the watchdog’s Learning from severe maladministration report looks at how landlords have responded to complaints about windows.

The report also featured cases involving disrepair reports that stretch back for more than a decade, as well as safety concerns being raised by residents about the installation of new windows in taller buildings.

This latest report comes after the Housing Ombudsman penned an open letter to the sector in July raising “urgent concerns” about the handling of window-related complaints.

The letter, written by Richard Blakeway and addressed to social landlord chief executives, highlighted a “troubling pattern” identified from the watchdog’s recent casework, where residents’ complaints about window disrepair or health and safety issues have “not always been adequately addressed by landlords”.

The ombudsman believes that the learning from the latest report is important for landlords to better understand window-related complaints.

Mr Blakeway said: “At the crux of this report are stretched resources. Repairing windows can be costly.

“This can lead to landlords deferring immediate repairs in favour of major works at a later date. But those future works can be volatile and uncertain, leaving residents living with faulty windows for several years.”