Ombudsman highlights four landlords for good practice

The watchdog praised Anchor, One Manchester, Guinness and BPHA for how they dealt with issues raised by tenants.

It said that while learning can be found where landlords get things wrong, there are “plenty of lessons in good practice casework too”.

It comes as the ombudsman looks to drive a positive complaints learning culture.

Anchor was highlighted for how it dealt with a pest infestation.

The ombudsman said the housing association was “proactive” and attended the home the day after the report, visited regularly to ensure the pests were eradicated, and included a follow-up inspection.

“On top of this, the landlord cleaned and disinfected the home and allowed the resident to stay elsewhere during the works.

“And whilst the eradication was dealt with well, the landlord recognised it shouldn’t have put the resident in that position in the first place and offered appropriate compensation,” the ombudsman said.