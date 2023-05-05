Ombudsman highlights four landlords for good practice

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The Housing Ombudsman has highlighted good practice by four landlords from decisions made in April.
The watchdog praised Anchor, One Manchester, Guinness and BPHA for how they dealt with issues raised by tenants.
It said that while learning can be found where landlords get things wrong, there are “plenty of lessons in good practice casework too”.
It comes as the ombudsman looks to drive a positive complaints learning culture.
Anchor was highlighted for how it dealt with a pest infestation.
The ombudsman said the housing association was “proactive” and attended the home the day after the report, visited regularly to ensure the pests were eradicated, and included a follow-up inspection.
“On top of this, the landlord cleaned and disinfected the home and allowed the resident to stay elsewhere during the works.
“And whilst the eradication was dealt with well, the landlord recognised it shouldn’t have put the resident in that position in the first place and offered appropriate compensation,” the ombudsman said.
The case for One Manchester involved the housing association sending a rent-arrears letter by mistake.
When it realised its error, the landlord apologised to the resident and reassured her that the account was not in arrears.
“It also followed the ombudsman’s dispute resolution principles in making things right by offering explanations to the resident and evidencing learning to prevent a future occurrence,” according to the watchdog.
Guinness was highlighted for how it responded to a sink blockage.
The housing association responded within timescales on multiple occasions, visiting the home and attempting to fix the issue.
When it could not fix the issue, it took steps to arrange a CCTV survey to further explore the problem.
“Whilst it wasn’t able to facilitate it due to lack of options, it respected and tried to get the resident rehoused during this time.
“This showed the landlord took the residents’ concerns seriously,” the ombudsman said.
In a case involving BPHA, the watchdog said that despite the resident not being satisfied with the final outcome, the landlord acted well throughout.
The complaint was about the installation of a wood-burning stove.
The ombudsman found that the landlord apologised when an earlier request was not dealt with clearly enough and reopened the request to look at the issue fairly.
“It communicated effectively during the case, meeting the resident in person to explain its decision.
“It also looked into alternatives with the resident and evidenced the learning it could take from the complaint,” the ombudsman said.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “Every month we share cases where we have found landlords responding well to complaints to provide learning across the sector.
“Often these cases demonstrate clear communication, effective records and swiftly putting things right where they have gone wrong.
“I encourage landlords to learn from these examples of good practice to help extend fairness across social housing.”
A spokesperson for One Manchester said: “At One Manchester, we always aim to provide the best possible service to our customers.
“If there are occasions where we don’t get things right, we want to be as clear, honest and responsive as possible.
“We work with our customers to find the best way forward, aiming for a quick resolution that’s appropriate and fair.
“In addition, we look at what we can learn, to ensure we get things right in the future.
“We are pleased that our approach to handling this case was deemed as positive and to the satisfaction of the ombudsman.”
An Anchor spokesperson said: “We work incredibly hard to ensure any complaints are addressed and resolved effectively and as quickly as possible.
“Anchor is committed to learning from all complaints, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused on this occasion and are pleased the Housing Ombudsman has recognised our response as an example of ‘good practice’.
“Our residents’ health and wellbeing is always paramount.”
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