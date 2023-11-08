The Housing Ombudsman has highlighted the good and bad practices of five landlords on dealing with damp and mould #UKhousing

Its Spotlight report, which was published in 2021 and focused on damp and mould , asked landlords to “find their silence”, or those tenant voices that were not being heard.

The ombudsman said that while there are specific landlords mentioned, it “saw plenty of cases with similar failings”.

Riverside was highlighted for good practice. When the landlord was notified of health implications, it responded accordingly and treated the repairs as urgent.

Reading Borough Council, The Guinness Partnership, Tower Hamlets Homes, and Broxtowe Borough Council had failings that included referencing a resident’s lifestyle, poor record-keeping hampering an initial good response, and failing to move a household despite concerns about children’s health being raised.

The watchdog said it was highlighting these cases more than two years on from its Spotlight report to help others to better understand how they can improve their own approach.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said it is “clear” from landlords’ compliance with the watchdog’s orders that there is “stronger leadership, better training, more use of technology and greater investment into tackling the root causes of damp and mould”.

But he said landlords’ actions can be “undermined by common failings, particularly inconsistency, ineffective diagnostics, repair delays and poor communication”.

The ombudsman handled 5,398 damp and mould complaints in 2022-23.

In the case of Reading Council, the ombudsman found it “did not take the right tone with a resident and mentioned lifestyle”.

“Throughout the complaint, the landlord was often defensive and used language that inferred blame instead of tackling the very apparent structural issue.

“The ombudsman found maladministration for this case as there were unreasonable delays by the landlord and it missed opportunities to act sooner, causing the resident additional stress and inconvenience,” it said.

The watchdog found no maladministration for Riverside after “prompt repairs and inspections” took place following reports of damp and mould.

“When the landlord was notified of health implications, it responded accordingly and treated the repairs as urgent.

“The resident was also kept up to date with repairs and expectations were managed about some of the replacements needed,” it said.

Post-repairs inspections also took place in good time and there were minimal delays throughout.

The ombudsman found maladministration for The Guinness Partnership when it failed to properly risk assess the situation, follow up to ensure the issue was resolved, and keep in regular contact and update the resident.

“While it was limited in the actions it could have taken to treat the underlying causes, it delayed too much in seeking alternative options such as a move, despite the resident repeatedly talking about her children’s health,” it said.