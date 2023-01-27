Ombudsman issues failure orders to landlord over complaint about leak and flooding

This complaint and decision of “severe maladministration” has arisen following the lack of access to an airing cupboard. For the avoidance of doubt, an airing cupboard is a cupboard that houses damp towels to be dried.

The subject matter of this complaint and subsequent investigation by the Housing Ombudsman is with respect to the airing cupboard (damage approximately 30cm wide), related boxing and the ceiling below that; which we believe, had no impact on the physical living conditions of the residents or the dry-ability of these towels.

The airing cupboard/boxing required partial painting on one side which is approximately 30cm wide. It is our firm understanding that the ability to dry towels in this airing cupboard would not have been compromised following the fix of the leak.

Access to painting the airing cupboard was not provided following the resident’s request and our refusal to re-model her bathroom.

Spitalfields HA had acted to address the cause of the leak to the airing cupboard and allowed the airing cupboard to dry, prior to then expecting to paint the 30cm wide bit of damage inside the airing cupboard/boxing.

The painting of the 30cm wide area in the airing cupboard/boxing could not take place due to lack of access for our contractors, and this was halted after our refusal to re-model the resident’s bathroom.

Compensation under the Right to Repair could not be calculated as the repair was not completed due to the lack of access to this airing cupboard.

At no time, throughout this complaint period, did Spitalfields HA refuse to undertake the paint work on the airing cupboard/boxing and we are of the firm understanding that throughout the period of no access, the resident would have retained the ability to dry the towels in this cupboard.

The painting of the approximately 30cm wide airing cupboard/boxing was finally completed on 23 August 2022 at a cost of an immaterial amount after access to the airing cupboard for damp towels was finally provided; this was only after the determination of “severe maladministration” from the Housing Ombudsman Service.

We are unclear why the Housing Ombudsman Service, on this occasion, was unable to act as an effective dispute resolution agent to SHA to obtain access to the property.

Prior to the Housing Ombudsman Service’s decision of severe maladministration, no access was provided to the airing cupboard to enable us to paint the 30cm wide boxing in the airing cupboard. It is our understanding that no towels were compromised throughout this complaint and investigation period.

Spitalfields HA notified the Housing Ombudsman on 27 May 2021 that access had not been provided and therefore work could not take place. This would ordinarily be considered a simple matter for dispute resolution for an independent agency such as the Housing Ombudsman Service.

We are aware that the resident had contacted Citizen Advice Bureau and other legal advice, however, those agencies, acting independently, did not progress correspondence with Spitalfields HA. It is our assumption that these independent agencies were aware that lack of access meant that we could not paint the airing cupboard/boxing or calculate compensation.

The main/principle learning from this case for SHA is that request for insurance claims need to be separated from matters related to no-access, staff are now aware that the two points are not linked and need to be responded to separately to insurance claims requests.

SHA has discussed its complaints handling process with frontline staff and confirmed they understand the process fully. Any suggestions of dissatisfaction raised by tenants are to be logged as a formal complaint.

Response to complaints following the investigation [are] to be sent to the tenants in accordance with the SHA’s complaints handling policy. The responses [are] to clearly state what stage the complaint was heard and what the next steps are for tenants if they do not agree with the decision.