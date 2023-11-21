Ombudsman issues record number of complaint-handling failure orders

The latest CHFO report revealed that between July and September 2023, the watchdog issued 52 orders – the most since the records were launched in 2021.

The orders are issued for non-compliance with the complaint-handling code or ombudsman scheme, typically where landlords have not progressed a resident’s complaint through their own procedure or provided evidence to the ombudsman to support an investigation.

There was a decrease in the percentage of CFHOs not complied with, down from 42% in the previous quarter to 27% between July and September. The 27% represents 14 orders not complied with and involves 11 landlords.

However, there was also an increase in the number of CHFOs the ombudsman had to issue to force the landlord to provide evidence that things had been put right for the resident following an investigation.

In some cases, orders were issued on new complaints to landlords where the ombudsman has already had to do intervention work.