Ombudsman issues record number of complaint-handling failure orders

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The Housing Ombudsman has issued a record number of complaint-handling failure orders (CFHOs) in the last quarter.
The latest CHFO report revealed that between July and September 2023, the watchdog issued 52 orders – the most since the records were launched in 2021.
The orders are issued for non-compliance with the complaint-handling code or ombudsman scheme, typically where landlords have not progressed a resident’s complaint through their own procedure or provided evidence to the ombudsman to support an investigation.
There was a decrease in the percentage of CFHOs not complied with, down from 42% in the previous quarter to 27% between July and September. The 27% represents 14 orders not complied with and involves 11 landlords.
However, there was also an increase in the number of CHFOs the ombudsman had to issue to force the landlord to provide evidence that things had been put right for the resident following an investigation.
In some cases, orders were issued on new complaints to landlords where the ombudsman has already had to do intervention work.
As a result, the watchdog has written to the landlords with more than one non-complaint CHFO.
The landlords that did not comply with its orders are: Falcon Housing Association, Southward Housing Co-operative, Oxford City Council, Housing for Women, Wilfrid East London Housing Co-operative, Poplar Harca, Warwick District Council, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, Metropolitan Thames Valley, RHP, and the Polish Retired Persons Housing Association.
The Housing Ombudsman added a new section to the report for the landlords that received multiple orders, sharing learning so that others do not repeat the same failings.
Housing for Women failed to comply with four CHFOs, representing the highest rate of non-compliance by any individual landlord in a single quarter.
These orders were issued due to lack of responses to the ombudsman, despite chasing and using different channels to contact the organisation.
The watchdog wrote to the landlord, which submitted an updated self-assessment and set out the wider work it is doing to improve complaint-handling.
According to the report, although L&Q complied with four of the five CHFOs the ombudsman issued in the quarter, it said “the high number of orders given out suggest improvements need to be made”.
“The orders were mostly issued due to delays and this has formed part of the wider monitoring the ombudsman is doing with the organisation following its special investigation report into the landlord.
“There are regular meetings with the landlord and it has developed an action plan for how it will improve, this will be monitored closely by the team,” according to the report.
Southwark Council was issued three CHFOs and has since met with the ombudsman and developed an action to develop its approach to complaint-handling, as well as how it responds to complaints and the watchdog more effectively.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “It is exceptional for us to issue a failure order and every one comes after several attempts to engage the landlord.
“The increase in the number we are issuing will be a key focus of ours as we receive our duty to monitor powers when the complaint-handling code becomes statutory next year.
“It is encouraging to see the level of non-compliance with orders reduce.
“This shows that although a landlord has not initially responded, the weight of the order brings them into an effective response.
“However, there are two clear themes from this report. Firstly, orders have been issued to landlords where concerns have been raised following our formal investigations and we’ve been assured changes are being made.
“Yet these orders relate to new complaints they were handling within the last three months. This indicates there may be more work for them to do.
“Secondly, where orders have not been complied with, landlords have often mentioned staff shortages.
“I have long made the case that the executive needs to ensure that complaints teams are adequately resourced, as there is no evidence complaint volumes are going to reduce in the short term.”
Mr Blakeway said it is vital that landlords assess their complaints procedure ahead of the complaint-handling code becoming statutory.
He added: “This means ensuring its complaints team has the resources and leverage within the landlord to do its job and to ensure there is fairness for residents when making a complaint.”
If you are a landlord mentioned in this report and would like to comment, please send it to: grainne.cuffe@oceanmedia.co.uk.
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