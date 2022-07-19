Ombudsman launches investigation into large local authority following maladministration finding

A wider investigation into the local authority is being carried out under new powers recently awarded to the ombudsman and will look into concerns about Birmingham’s complaint-handling and compensation.

The ombudsman announced the investigation as it published a report that found severe maladministration in the council’s response to repairing an extensive water leak outside one leaseholder’s home.

The leaseholder reported to Birmingham that there was flooding outside the front door of her property, however it took four months for this repair to be completed.

According to the report, the leak caused internal damage to the leaseholder’s property and also led to damp and mould, which the leaseholder said had an impact on her and her son’s health.