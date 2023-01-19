Ombudsman launches probe into two large landlords over 45 high-risk damp and mould cases

The investigations follow persistent poor performance over damp and mould complaints and aim to understand whether there are wider failings at the organisations, the watchdog said.

L&Q featured in the ombudsman’s 2021 damp and mould Spotlight report, with maladministration findings in 57% of its damp and mould cases.

The 107,000-home landlord also has 32 open cases with the ombudsman that have been identified as high risk.

They involve complaint-handling, the handling of damp, mould and leaks reports, or both issues.

The ombudsman has upheld nearly half of L&Q’s cases since 1 April 2021 where complaint-handling or leaks, damp and mould formed part of the investigation.

More than a third of the remaining cases were found to be poorly handled by the housing association during the complaint process.