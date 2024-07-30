Ombudsman launches special investigation into London council after high maladministration rate

The Housing Ombudsman has launched a special investigation into Lewisham Council, which is guilty of “repeated failings” #UKhousing

As a result, the watchdog said it would “progress” to a further investigation to establish if there was any “wider failure” at the landlord.

At the same time, the ombudsman said it had not received evidence of compliance with all elements of a wider order issued last November.

The local authority has a maladministration rate of 85%, rising to 90% for leaks, damp and mould.

The watchdog said it would carry out the probe into Lewisham Council after issuing it with 16 severe maladministration findings in a year.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “For several months, we have been concerned at the repeated failings we have seen in the landlord’s complaints, particularly involving property conditions.

“We have given the landlord the opportunity to address some of these issues through our orders and will now progress to a further investigation. This will involve engaging with the landlord and its residents about some of the issues we have seen.

“Decent, safe and secure social housing has never been more important and the learning from this report will help the landlord to improve the experiences of residents.”

The watchdog will also share its findings with the Regulator of Social Housing, to which the council referred itself last year for a potential breach of the consumer standards.

In response, Lewisham Council said: “We welcome this investigation as we continue to work to improve our services for residents.

“Our housing service has been going through big changes and we know it is in need of improvement. We referred ourselves to the Regulator of Social Housing for a potential breach of its consumer standards in December 2023, and we intend to be open and transparent with both regulator and ombudsman until we satisfy their requirements.