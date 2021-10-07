Ombudsman makes double severe maladministration finding against London landlord

The arbitration service found severe maladministration in Inquilab Housing Association’s failure to respond to the resident’s request to deal with the problem and its subsequent complaint-handling.

According to the resident, the leaks and outstanding repairs left her daughter’s bedroom unusable, damaging their belongings and impacting on their physical and mental health.

Inquilab, which owns around 1,300 homes, was ordered to pay the resident £3,633 in compensation, prepare a detailed schedule of works to deal with outstanding repairs, and offer redress to reflect the damage to the resident’s possessions.

It was also told to conduct a “senior management review” into why it failed to carry out the repairs and respond to the formal complaint despite multiple interventions from the ombudsman.

The association has introduced new repairs and complaints systems in response to the case, as well as a new website.

An investigation by the ombudsman discovered that the resident had been reporting the issues since early 2018, with an independent inspection report recommending repairs to deal with a bathroom leak and a damp bedroom wall.

But there is no evidence the works were completed or an action plan was produced, leaving the repairs outstanding for at least two years.