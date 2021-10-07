Ombudsman makes double severe maladministration finding against London landlord

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A small London housing association has been hit with a rare double severe maladministration finding by the Housing Ombudsman after it left a resident living with damp and mould for two years.
The arbitration service found severe maladministration in Inquilab Housing Association’s failure to respond to the resident’s request to deal with the problem and its subsequent complaint-handling.
According to the resident, the leaks and outstanding repairs left her daughter’s bedroom unusable, damaging their belongings and impacting on their physical and mental health.
Inquilab, which owns around 1,300 homes, was ordered to pay the resident £3,633 in compensation, prepare a detailed schedule of works to deal with outstanding repairs, and offer redress to reflect the damage to the resident’s possessions.
It was also told to conduct a “senior management review” into why it failed to carry out the repairs and respond to the formal complaint despite multiple interventions from the ombudsman.
The association has introduced new repairs and complaints systems in response to the case, as well as a new website.
An investigation by the ombudsman discovered that the resident had been reporting the issues since early 2018, with an independent inspection report recommending repairs to deal with a bathroom leak and a damp bedroom wall.
But there is no evidence the works were completed or an action plan was produced, leaving the repairs outstanding for at least two years.
That constituted a failure by Inquilab to meet its repair obligations and to keep the flat free from damp and mould, the ombudsman said.
It added that the landlord also failed to assess the right level of redress for the loss of one of the bedrooms to the mould and the damaged possessions.
The ombudsman found no evidence of Inquilab carrying out any investigation of the complaint by or any response being issued.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “There were severe failings in this case. The resident had repeatedly contacted the landlord and felt it was not treating her concerns seriously.
“The landlord did not provide details of its plans to follow up and complete the repairs or to provide her with a reasonable response.
“It failed to demonstrate an awareness of the detriment which the resident was experiencing by its lack of action and lack of reasonable communication.
“The landlord failed to engage in the complaint despite prompts from our service so lost opportunities to try and resolve it at a local level which the resident had agreed to.
“Following our decision, I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service.
“I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning this case offers for their own services.”
In a statement, Inquilab said: “We are sorry for the level of service provided in this instance.
“While the COVID pandemic brought challenges in maintaining our service levels as a result of the restrictions imposed by the government, resulting in staffing and contractor issues, this should not have stopped our organisation from communicating better with our resident nor providing the assistance needed.”
It added that as part of its “commitment to continuous service improvements”, it has implemented a new repairs integration system “to provide better visibility of outstanding repairs to enhance the management of our repairs contract”.
In addition, it has developed a new complaints procedure aimed at improving complaints-handling, upgraded its website to include a dedicated section for residents and complaints signposting, and organised customer service training for staff.
Inside Housing’s complaints failures index, developed last year using Housing Ombudsman determination data, found that Inquilab was among the landlords most commonly found at fault by the service relative to its size.
At the time, the association said: “This report indicates that our two-stage complaints process, considered as best practice, is working.”
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