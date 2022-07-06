Ombudsman makes maladministration finding against landlord that took eight years to solve roof leak

In a report published today, the Housing Ombudsman said it took SBHG an “unreasonable” amount of time to diagnose the problem, while the landlord also came under fire for its complaint-handling process.

According to the ombudsman, the resident of the property, who is a shared owner, had reported “water ingress many times over a number of years”.

SBHG carried out repairs between 2014 and 2018, but the leak had reoccurred.

The resident made a formal complaint in 2019, which led to SBHG carrying out some more repairs, but the leak persisted.

In response to the complaint, SBHG apologised to the resident and offered them £1,208 in compensation.