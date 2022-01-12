Ombudsman makes severe maladministration finding after resident left with leaking roof for six years

The watchdog found severe maladministration in Ealing Council’s failure to deal with a resident’s complaint about her leaking roof, which had led to damp, “extreme mould”, and a negative impact on her health.

The council had previously identified that the roof needed to be replaced following an inspection in 2015.

It said that the work would be included in its next planned programme of work, but that it would complete temporary work to address the leak.

However, the resident complained that the temporary work was of a “poor standard” and about ongoing dampness and the impact on the property, her health and her finances

The resident, a leaseholder of a flat where the council was the freeholder, complained in 2019 that she had been affected by extreme mould throughout the property for a number of years.