Ombudsman names 12 landlords for knowledge and information failings in latest report

In its latest publication this month, the watchdog highlighted three key cases that it said speak to themes from its recent Spotlight on: Knowledge and Information Management (KIM) report.

Highlighting the failings in these cases from inadequate KIM was “especially important”, given landlords’ responsibilities to identify and address statutory hazards, and the consultation on Awaab’s Law.

Lewisham Council was hit with severe maladministration as part of a repairs case. The landlord did not fully document which repairs occurred at the home, which led to “substantial confusion” and significant anxiety for the resident, who waited nearly two years for their roof repair.

The council was also unable to say when the third-party repairs were carried out, which caused the initial invalidation of the guarantee and potentially other issues with the roof.