Ombudsman opens applications for second resident panel

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Housing Ombudsman has opened applications for its next resident panel.
Social housing tenants and leaseholders have been invited to apply for the panel, where they can share experiences and suggest improvements through meetings and virtual discussions with the watchdog.
Successful applicants will also be asked for feedback on consultations through surveys to improve the ombudsman’s work.
The panel is also a chance for residents to learn more about the watchdog’s role and how they can tell their communities about its work to “make sure residents’ views are heard”.
The first resident panel was appointed in March 2021 with 600 people for a three-year term. It has provided feedback on the introduction of the complaint-handling code, annual business plans and projects to improve accessibility and raise awareness.
Participants are invited to two online meetings each year to discuss the ombudsman’s approach to key areas, such as its business plan and focused reports into complaint issues in cases brought to the service for investigation.
The watchdog said it was looking to recruit a panel representative of the “diverse demographic of residents” living in social housing across England.
Applicants do not need to have made a complaint to their landlord, used the ombudsman before or have experience as a member of a scrutiny panel to apply.
The panel will be made up of residents living in “all types of social housing”. This includes tenants and leaseholders of a local authority, housing association or co-operative landlord.
Applications for the resident panel close on 30 April, although they may close early if the ombudsman receives “an exceptionally high” level of interest.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “This is an important opportunity for residents to get involved in helping develop the work of the ombudsman in the coming years.”
He explained that the panel has “provided us with vital feedback” that will “improve the lives of residents for years to come”.
He added: “We are now looking at making the next panel bigger and even better, encouraging more residents to sign up and be part of making social housing a better place for everyone.
“We encourage landlords to share this within their resident networks too to ensure we are fully representative of social housing residents in the country.”
In February, Inside Housing interviewed Neal Wylde, a tenant who is on the first panel as well as several other social housing panels.
“The work we’ve done with the regulator and the Housing Ombudsman, they are listening to the tenants and all the stuff we do,” he said. “And they are making changes from what the tenants say, which is, again, a wonderful thing to happen. I think that they are all making the right steps in the right direction.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly tenancy management newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories