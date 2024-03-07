Ombudsman opens applications for second resident panel

Social housing tenants and leaseholders have been invited to apply for the panel, where they can share experiences and suggest improvements through meetings and virtual discussions with the watchdog.

Successful applicants will also be asked for feedback on consultations through surveys to improve the ombudsman’s work.

The panel is also a chance for residents to learn more about the watchdog’s role and how they can tell their communities about its work to “make sure residents’ views are heard”.

The first resident panel was appointed in March 2021 with 600 people for a three-year term. It has provided feedback on the introduction of the complaint-handling code, annual business plans and projects to improve accessibility and raise awareness.