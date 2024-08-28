After a complaint from one resident over their prolonged stay in a hotel, it found that 180 more were moved from their homes since February 2021 because of damp and mould, six for more than 300 days.

The independent review, which looked into Peabody’s approach to repairs and moving people out of homes while repairs are ongoing, is called a ‘wider order’ and was made using new powers that require landlords to take steps to prevent future service failure by improving its policy or practice.

The power can help to address areas of repeated service failure and help residents who may not have complained but have experienced similar failings.

The review followed an investigation by the ombudsman into a resident’s complaint where her family were placed in hotel rooms for a year and a half.

The watchdog said it is “unclear” whether the resident’s home met the landlord’s voids standard before it was let and her vulnerabilities were “not fully recognised, which led to significant distress and loss of enjoyment for the resident”.