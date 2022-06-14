Ombudsman reveals latest landlords to be hit with complaint-handling failures

A total of 32 complaint-handling failure orders were issued between January and March 2022. This is more than any previous quarter and brings the total for the first full-year since they were introduced to 101.

The watchdog’s latest quarterly report revealed that 21 of the 32 orders were complied with, but there were 11 cases where cases were not complied with within the time period. This is the highest number of these cases in a quarter to date.

The 11 non-compliance orders were issued to seven providers, including four for Lambeth Council.

Of the 21 orders that were complied with, Catalyst alongside Islington, Southwark and Lewisham councils were named twice.

Large G15 landlords Peabody, Clarion and L&Q were among the other associations issued with a single compliance order.

Seven other councils were also named as part of the disclosure.