The Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration for a G15 housing association after its poor complaint-handling left a vulnerable family in “dangerous and unacceptable” conditions after a car crashed into their home #UKhousing

They were moved into temporary accommodation in August 2020.

The family was temporarily rehoused so repairs could be done on their home after a car crashed into it in 2020.

The resident has mental health issues and some of her children are also vulnerable – one is disabled and has a developmental learning disorder.

A2Dominion failed to address the poor state of the family’s temporary accommodation and of their home for nearly two years.

Three months later, in response to the resident raising concerns, a survey commissioned by A2Dominion deemed the property “very dangerous” and unfit for habitation.

It identified multiple issues, including fire hazards, leaking sewage, severe damp and mould, and flooring at risk of collapse.

The landlord emailed the resident at the end of November 2020 and said the family needed emergency rehousing, given the survey’s findings.

The family rejected the options to move elsewhere and moved back into their original home at the end of December 2020.

Upon returning, the resident reported several incomplete repairs, including that the property’s windows “still” did not close properly and were letting rainwater in, the house was “freezing”, and there was damp and mould in the home.

Over 14 months, the resident consistently said A2Dominion either closed unresolved complaints or failed to respond altogether, leaving her and her family in a home that had rotten window frames and severe mould in the children’s bedrooms.

Awarding £5,700 in compensation, the ombudsman said the landlord’s failures occurred from the start, as it treated the dissatisfaction of the resident as a service request rather than a complaint.

Following this, A2Dominion then failed to address all of the concerns within the complaint.

The ombudsman said, “given the gravity of the situation”, the landlord should have proactively raised a complaint to ensure its records were accurate.

A2Dominion also failed to keep the resident informed and updated about an additional investigation that was needed and failed to acknowledge its stage two response was delayed.

Along with the compensation, the ombudsman has ordered the 39,000-home landlord to review its decant policy and its complaint policies, to ensure they are compliant with its Complaint Handling Code.