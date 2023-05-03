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The Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration for a G15 housing association after its poor complaint-handling left a vulnerable family in “dangerous and unacceptable” conditions after a car crashed into their home.
A2Dominion failed to address the poor state of the family’s temporary accommodation and of their home for nearly two years.
The resident has mental health issues and some of her children are also vulnerable – one is disabled and has a developmental learning disorder.
The family was temporarily rehoused so repairs could be done on their home after a car crashed into it in 2020.
They were moved into temporary accommodation in August 2020.
Three months later, in response to the resident raising concerns, a survey commissioned by A2Dominion deemed the property “very dangerous” and unfit for habitation.
It identified multiple issues, including fire hazards, leaking sewage, severe damp and mould, and flooring at risk of collapse.
The landlord emailed the resident at the end of November 2020 and said the family needed emergency rehousing, given the survey’s findings.
The family rejected the options to move elsewhere and moved back into their original home at the end of December 2020.
Upon returning, the resident reported several incomplete repairs, including that the property’s windows “still” did not close properly and were letting rainwater in, the house was “freezing”, and there was damp and mould in the home.
Over 14 months, the resident consistently said A2Dominion either closed unresolved complaints or failed to respond altogether, leaving her and her family in a home that had rotten window frames and severe mould in the children’s bedrooms.
Awarding £5,700 in compensation, the ombudsman said the landlord’s failures occurred from the start, as it treated the dissatisfaction of the resident as a service request rather than a complaint.
Following this, A2Dominion then failed to address all of the concerns within the complaint.
The ombudsman said, “given the gravity of the situation”, the landlord should have proactively raised a complaint to ensure its records were accurate.
A2Dominion also failed to keep the resident informed and updated about an additional investigation that was needed and failed to acknowledge its stage two response was delayed.
Along with the compensation, the ombudsman has ordered the 39,000-home landlord to review its decant policy and its complaint policies, to ensure they are compliant with its Complaint Handling Code.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “It was wholly unacceptable that the resident was prevented from addressing serious concerns through the landlord’s internal complaints process.
“Ultimately, despite intervention from third parties, she failed to attain appropriate redress until around 23 months after the decant.
“This will have caused significant distress and inconvenience to the family.
“Ultimately, the landlord failed to consider awarding appropriate redress at any point during the complaint journey.
“I am seeing too many examples of landlords not taking valid complaints into their procedure and it is critical, given the intention for the Complaint Handling Code to become statutory, for landlords to ensure its approach meets the standards.”
The ombudsman found maladministration for how the landlord dealt with the damp and mould issues at the property, as well as how it handled a temporary decant.
It said A2Dominion failed to ensure the resident’s welfare during the decant process or redress the “distress and inconvenience” arising from its failure.
In a statement provided to the ombudsman, A2Dominion offered its “sincere apologies” to the resident.
“The ombudsman’s determination was issued in November 2022 and we accept there were failings with delays to maintenance work being carried out, the alternative temporary accommodation provided, and the amount of compensation offered.
“We have provided compensation in line with the ruling and have complied with all the orders in this case.
“Repair work has since been completed at our customer’s home, and we have carried out further inspections to make sure these issues are not repeated.
“We have taken the opportunity to learn lessons from this case and implement improvements.”
It said it has strengthened a task force team to proactively manage and prioritise issues related to damp and mould.
Since its stage two complaint response was issued in July 2021, the landlord said it had introduced case conference reviews in its complaints process.
The landlord said it has made changes to the complaint code and its internal complaints policy.
It said its alternative temporary accommodation has been updated and the damp and mould policy has been reviewed and refreshed.
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