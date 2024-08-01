Ombudsman seeks views on how to repair trust in housing maintenance

The Housing Ombudsman is preparing a new report on disrepair ahead of the introduction of Awaab’s Law #UKhousing

This rise is affecting residents’ safety in their homes significantly.

The ombudsman said this followed an “unprecedented rise” in complaints relating to disrepair, combined with increasing costs and skills shortages.

It will be based on responses to its latest call for evidence, which is targeting residents, repair operatives, landlords and contractors and, for the first time, MPs and councillors.

Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died after prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association home, will introduce strict timescales within which social landlords have to respond to hazards in properties.

It will be the first time statutory repair timescales and record-keeping requirements have been set.

The Labour government recently pledged to extend it to the private sector.

The ombudsman’s new Spotlight report, Repairing Trust, will explore common issues in housing maintenance, as well as highlight positive changes landlords have made.

It hopes the report will also support landlords as they prepare for the introduction of the law, which forms part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.

According to the sector watchdog, the report will “examine relationships between landlords, contractors and residents and focus on accountability, roles and responsibilities” and the “experience of operatives on the ground”.

It will also look at the “breakdown in relationships that can happen between the landlord and residents”.