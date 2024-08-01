Ombudsman seeks views on how to repair trust in housing maintenance

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The Housing Ombudsman is preparing a new report on disrepair ahead of the introduction of Awaab’s Law.
It will be based on responses to its latest call for evidence, which is targeting residents, repair operatives, landlords and contractors and, for the first time, MPs and councillors.
The ombudsman said this followed an “unprecedented rise” in complaints relating to disrepair, combined with increasing costs and skills shortages.
This rise is affecting residents’ safety in their homes significantly.
Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died after prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association home, will introduce strict timescales within which social landlords have to respond to hazards in properties.
It will be the first time statutory repair timescales and record-keeping requirements have been set.
The Labour government recently pledged to extend it to the private sector.
The ombudsman’s new Spotlight report, Repairing Trust, will explore common issues in housing maintenance, as well as highlight positive changes landlords have made.
It hopes the report will also support landlords as they prepare for the introduction of the law, which forms part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.
According to the sector watchdog, the report will “examine relationships between landlords, contractors and residents and focus on accountability, roles and responsibilities” and the “experience of operatives on the ground”.
It will also look at the “breakdown in relationships that can happen between the landlord and residents”.
The call for evidence will be open for over 12 weeks, with the ombudsman also meeting landlords and residents across the country, including in Liverpool, Cornwall and London.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “Social housing is vital to this country, but maintaining existing homes is becoming more complex and costly. There are strong indications in our casework that trust between some residents and landlords has become deeply fractured.
“While some landlords have made significant changes and are reporting better outcomes, elsewhere the situation is becoming extremely challenging, with residents frustrated and landlord staff fatigued.
“I am especially concerned to hear more reports by residents of poor staff conduct, while landlords are also telling us of operatives reporting challenging behaviour by residents.
“This situation is fragile and exists despite significant investment by housing providers and unprecedented focus on repairs. The result is a significant strain on complaints procedures and more legal action. The rising skills shortage will compound existing pressures.”
Mr Blakeway explained his focus will be on finding solutions that can help both landlords and contractors to provide improved services to residents.
This will be done by involving a wide range of voices, perspectives and experiences to identify common issues, understand root causes and highlight best practice.
He added: “Our final report will aim to provide practical recommendations and foster a deeper trust between residents and landlords, to ensure that maintenance services are both effective and reliable.”
Submissions can be made on the Housing Ombudsman’s website until 25 October.
Earlier this week, the watchdog launched a special investigation into Lewisham Council, which is guilty of “repeated failings”.
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