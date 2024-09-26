Ombudsman sets out nine key tests for assessing shared ownership complaints

The ombudsman’s investigation found errors during selling which lead to residents being unable to afford to purchase, incorrect charges which then come as a surprise after moving in, alongside issues where poor understanding of a lease agreement led to months of delays to vital repairs.

In its latest report, the sector watchdog has set out the learnings for how it will assess shared ownership complaints in future, and highlights where it can intervene for shared owners, including on issues such as defects and sales process.

This was found in addition to miscommunication and confusion over maintenance responsibilities, plus the complexity of shared ownership had impaired landlords’ response to complaints, compounded by poor knowledge and information management.

The ombudsman also highlighted a number of areas where landlords could improve that will make up its nine key tests during any investigation into shared ownership cases.

These include the sales process, defects, cladding, repairs, charges, and managing agents and freeholders.

This is because the watchdog said it has found evidence of residents not being told the correct levels of staircasing, and cases of landlords not chasing developers or following up with the residents following defects being raised.

On cladding, cases included unreasonable delays in communication about documents residents may have needed or about the safety of the actual building itself.

The need for better communication and information to be provided was highlighted on repairs and charges, and the ombudsman found that landlords did not often effectively manage their relationships with the freeholder or managing agent of the building, leading to difficulties in communicating effectively with residents.