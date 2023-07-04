Where shortfalls were identified at Haringey Council, the watchdog found “no evidence” of learning to prevent failings reoccurring, as well as “little evidence of contrition or a resolution-focused approach to complaint-handling”.

The ombudsman launched a special investigation into the council in January over concerns about its approach to leaks, damp and mould. It upheld more than three-quarters of cases determined between April 2021 and January 2023 where those issues formed part of investigations.

The landlord also featured in the Housing Ombudsman’s 2021 Spotlight report on damp and mould, where the worst-performing landlords were revealed.

The special report also followed the watchdog issuing a complaint-handling failure order to the landlord in December 2022 regarding its approach to compensation, compliance with orders and handling of complaints.

Haringey Council owns 15,234 homes, which were managed by its ALMO, Homes for Haringey, until mid 2022 when housing management services were brought back under the direct control of the authority.

Despite this, the Housing Ombudsman found that key policies have not yet been reviewed and are still in the name of the ALMO.

In December 2022, the landlord agreed that its compensation policy needed reviewing, but this still has not happened, it said.

According to the report, the council described the challenges of bringing the housing management services back under direct control.

“Although over 600 staff transferred from the ALMO, there has been significant restructuring and staff changes, with further restructuring planned, including the corporate and housing teams.

“The landlord has acknowledged that these changes have resulted in ‘corporate memory loss,’” the report stated.

The ombudsman said the case of Haringey Council is “important learning” for other landlords looking to transition from an ALMO, or any other significant structural change.

It added: “Corporate knowledge should be captured before it is lost indefinitely.

“The landlord has explored how much of the current issues are cultural, how much is due to resourcing and how much is due to leadership. The likelihood is that there is an interplay between all three.”

The watchdog said the issues, which may have led the council to decide to bring the ALMO back under its direct control, have “not been addressed and may have been compounded because of a legacy of poor records and information”.