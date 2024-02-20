Ombudsman special investigation reveals ‘multiple and repeated failures’ at London council

A special investigation by the Housing Ombudsman has revealed “multiple and repeated failures” by a London council #UKhousing

The council said it is working to rectifying the issues and has apologised to the residents involved.

Many residents said that they felt the disrepair and other ongoing issues were having a detrimental impact on their mental and physical well-being.

These issues were in addition to ceiling debris falling onto the head of a young child and residents complaining of feeling unsafe in their buildings.

The ombudsman issued 85 findings in 33 cases, with a maladministration rate of 88%. Among the cases were instances such as windows that could not be closed to make properties secure and part of a window frame falling out of a property into a garden below.

In its latest report, the watchdog criticised Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s handling of repairs and complaints, which it said left residents feeling “anything but secure in their homes” in several cases.

For others, there was a fear of being injured because of the ongoing repairs, the watchdog added.

Residents had to spend additional money to keep their properties heated during the winter months, with some choosing to pay for their own independent inspections to progress repairs.

The ombudsman investigation was launched in May 2023 following several cases involving severe maladministration, after which the council was ordered to pay over £18,000 in compensation to residents.

The watchdog highlighted multiple failings with Hammersmith and Fulham’s handling of repairs, including the landlord not hitting emergency or routine repair timescales.

Not following procedures led to incorrect contractors being sent, repairs being left incomplete and issues reoccurring, it added. The landlord also was not routinely updating records in a timely manner, meaning there was often confusion about whether works had taken place.

When the landlord terminated its agreement with one contractor, residents “suffered” between the transition, it said. Additionally, a lack of a vulnerabilities policy or failure to follow it “if it existed” resulted in vulnerable residents being left in properties that “impacted their physical and mental health”.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council also received criticism for its complaint-handling. It initially failed to escalate 40% of cases investigated, and in three of these cases, it only did so after the involvement of the ombudsman. It also highlighted “extensive delays” in many of the responses.

These did not always provide an adequate level of detail, or were incorrect or contradictory of previous responses. The landlord sometimes failed to action the promises made in the responses.