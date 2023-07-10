The Housing Ombudsman will inspect Lambeth Council over its complaint-handling following a “concerning” recurrence of cases #UKhousing

One resident had complained about leaks, damp and mould for years.

Lambeth was the first landlord to be the subject of a special investigation into systemic issues by the watchdog early last year, revealing issues with repairs, complaint-handling and record-keeping.

The ombudsman said it would have expected to see more improvement in complaint-handling following its special report in February 2022, “especially as the landlord should have been aware of the issues in complaints previously investigated”.

The power (paragraph 11 of the Housing Ombudsman Scheme) allows the watchdog to scrutinise evidence of complaint-handling through an inspection, including through an in-person inspection of evidence.

For the first time, the watchdog will use its powers to inspect the local authority after Lambeth residents successfully complained twice to it over the same issues.

In February this year, the watchdog revealed that it had found five severe cases of maladministration for the council, including a child with a mould allergy breaking out in eczema after a leak in the bathroom.

At the time, the ombudsman called for the council to “radically improve” and expressed concern for how its actions were at times disrespectful of residents and lacked empathy for the impact of its service failures.

But the watchdog has decided to intervene with an inspection after Lambeth residents from a previously resolved case had the problems return, with the council “once again” not dealing with the issues satisfactorily and the ombudsman finding maladministration.

The poor complaint-handling in these subsequent cases included not following its policies, failing to fully investigate the issues, and not offering appropriate remedies.

The inspection process involves speaking to landlord staff and residents to establish how the landlord allowed the issues to resurface.

The ombudsman will evaluate evidence of the landlord’s complaint-handling, including compliance with recent orders and recommendations and previous decisions relating to service improvements.

The ombudsman is also due to hold an open meeting – hosted by Lambeth Council – with residents in September to hear about the issues facing them and the landlord.

Speaking to Inside Housing, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway explained the decision to use the power for the first time.

He said: “Just over a year ago we did a wider investigation with Lambeth… and there were very clear, repeated and common points of service failure.

“The council co-operated fully with that wider investigation [and] co-operates fully with the individual investigations that we do and the compliance around them.

“The problem is that we keep seeing the issues reoccurring. And in particular we’re seeing the same residents are having to raise complaints again for service failures that were meant to have been addressed previously and other service failures reoccurring even with the same residents.

“So what we need to do is get a greater level of understanding about how they are seeking to put right the service failures that we identified in our reports and progress the recommendations that we made for service improvement.

“We think to do that we need to do something additional with the landlord than the usual process of evidence engagement that we undertake.”