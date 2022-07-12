Ombudsman to investigate ‘systemic sector-wide’ record-keeping problems as new judgements published

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The Housing Ombudsman plans to publish a report into “systemic” record-keeping issues in the sector, after identifying repeated examples of poor practice in the cases it has investigated.
Examples of poor record-keeping within individual housing associations were highlighted by the ombudsman today as it published the decisions it has made over the past two weeks.
This included a finding of maladministration against L&Q after the landlord failed to keep robust records in a complaint about the end of a resident’s tenancy and their deposit following a bereavement.
The ombudsman said L&Q’s poor record-keeping led to additional distress and inconvenience for the resident, who was forced to wait over six months for their deposit to be returned.
A spokesperson for L&Q said the housing association was "sorry that our service did not meet the high standards we set ourselves". They said L&Q has made a number of changes, including aligning its complaints policy to The Housing Ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code, reviewing the way it returns deposits and introducing mandatory tone of voice training.
Another case involving Stonewater was also highlighted by the ombudsman, in which a finding of maladministration was made following a resident’s complaint over low water pressure, which led to them temporarily having no access to drinking water.
According to the ombudsman, Stonewater repeatedly failed to open a complaint over more than two years, which means there was no record to keep track of events, resulting in delays to the repairs and resolving the complaint.
Dave Lockerman, director of housing operations at Stonewater, apologised for the mistake and said the housing association has acted on every recommendation made by the Housing Ombudsman.
He also pointed out that the judgement relates to Stonewater’s complaint-handling between 2018 and 2020, adding that the housing association now routinely records any expression of dissatisfaction as a formal complaint.
The Housing Ombudsman also published the results of its first joint investigation into two landlords and two sets of orders, as part of the watchdog’s powers under a new expansion scheme.
The complaint regards Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) and The Guinness Partnership’s communication with residents prior to and after a mutual exchange.
The ombudsman found that PCH gave misinformation about the residents’ tenancies before and after the exchange so they thought they had the Preserved Right to Buy. This mistake was made due to an error with PCH’s computer system, which it was aware of and took 10 years to correct.
The Guinness Partnership had relied on the information but also made further errors in its communication with the residents, the ombudsman said.
The ombudsman found maladministration by PCH and service failure by The Guinness Partnership.
A spokesperson for The Guinness Partnership said it was “sorry” for the errors, adding that its legal services team now handles all Right to Buy applications.
A final case involving Dudley Council was also highlighted. The council acknowledged it had not notified leaseholders when it became apparent that work being carried out in their homes would result in additional costs.
The ombudsman found the landlord had offered a reasonable remedy for its acknowledged failures by reducing its charges and recommended that it review the case to identify where it can improve communication and record-keeping with respect to major works carried out at leasehold properties.
Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing at Dudley Council, said: “We have apologised and are confident we have procedures in place to ensure people receive the best service possible from us.”
Referring to the above cases, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “These cases show the human consequences of poor record-keeping, as well as the organisational consequences.”
He added: “Strong record-keeping practices are core to good services. The poor practice of some landlord services can be a direct result of poor information and intelligence, and landlords need to be more alert to the risks.”
Mr Blakeway said the ombudsman will aim to publish its Spotlight report on record-keeping next year.
It follows a number of other Spotlight reports published recently by the Housing Ombudsman, including ones on damp and mould, cladding, and heating.
The ombudsman has been carrying out more sector-wide investigations into common issues as the complaints service has been expanded as part of the post-Grenfell reforms for regulating social housing.
As part of this, the ombudsman has begun publishing the decisions it makes every two weeks. It has now published the results of more than 2,000 investigations.
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