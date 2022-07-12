Ombudsman to investigate ‘systemic sector-wide’ record-keeping problems as new judgements published

Examples of poor record-keeping within individual housing associations were highlighted by the ombudsman today as it published the decisions it has made over the past two weeks.

This included a finding of maladministration against L&Q after the landlord failed to keep robust records in a complaint about the end of a resident’s tenancy and their deposit following a bereavement.

The ombudsman said L&Q’s poor record-keeping led to additional distress and inconvenience for the resident, who was forced to wait over six months for their deposit to be returned.

A spokesperson for L&Q said the housing association was "sorry that our service did not meet the high standards we set ourselves". They said L&Q has made a number of changes, including aligning its complaints policy to The Housing Ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code, reviewing the way it returns deposits and introducing mandatory tone of voice training.

Another case involving Stonewater was also highlighted by the ombudsman, in which a finding of maladministration was made following a resident’s complaint over low water pressure, which led to them temporarily having no access to drinking water.

According to the ombudsman, Stonewater repeatedly failed to open a complaint over more than two years, which means there was no record to keep track of events, resulting in delays to the repairs and resolving the complaint.

Dave Lockerman, director of housing operations at Stonewater, apologised for the mistake and said the housing association has acted on every recommendation made by the Housing Ombudsman.