The joint code between the housing watchdog and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has been launched on today following a consultation last year.

Under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, the joint code will provide a “single, robust set of standards for complaints procedures to be accessible, fair and efficient”.

Although the Housing Ombudsman already applies a code, the LGSCO does not, and the move sees a code introduced for all local government functions for the first time.

It marks the first time two ombudsman schemes have worked together on a unified code.