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Ombudsman warns landlords to prepare ahead of statutory complaint-handling code

News08.02.24by Grainne Cuffe

The Housing Ombudsman has warned landlords to prepare ahead of its complaint-handling code becoming a statutory requirement from 1 April.

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Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway: “This statutory code promotes a positive complaints culture across the social housing sector” (picture: Guzelian)
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LinkedIn IHThe Housing Ombudsman has warned landlords to prepare ahead of its complaint-handling code becoming a statutory requirement from 1 April #UKhousing

The joint code between the housing watchdog and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has been launched on today following a consultation last year

Under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, the joint code will provide a “single, robust set of standards for complaints procedures to be accessible, fair and efficient”.

Although the Housing Ombudsman already applies a code, the LGSCO does not, and the move sees a code introduced for all local government functions for the first time. 

It marks the first time two ombudsman schemes have worked together on a unified code. 

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For councils that are landlords, this will end the two-tier system with housing management and corporate complaints.

While social landlords have had to meet the obligations within the ombudsman’s code since it was introduced three years ago, under a statutory code, landlords will have to demonstrate they are meeting the requirements of the code.

This will include submitting their completed self-assessment on the code to the Housing Ombudsman at the same time as their tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs).

For landlords with more than 1,000 homes, this will be 30 June 2024. Those with fewer than 1,000 homes will submit either 12 weeks after their financial year-end or the date of publication of TSMs on their website.

The self-assessment must also be published on their websites so that residents are able to easily access it.

More than 600 individuals or organisations responded to the consultation, which ran from 28 September 2023 to 23 November 2023. 

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “This statutory code promotes a positive complaints culture across the social housing sector and ensures residents do not experience a postcode lottery in complaint-handling.

“We welcome the positive engagement with the code and its aims during our consultation, and it is crucial this is translated into action on ground. 

“It is essential for landlords to prepare for the statutory code and this includes a robust self-assessment being submitted to the ombudsman.”

He said the organisation “heard loud and clear” through the consultation that there is a “vital need” to provide more resource to complaint-handling staff at landlords.

Mr Blakeway added: “The aim of the code is to improve local complaint-handling amid us seeing yet again a huge rise in the volumes of complaints coming to us. 

“Landlords should be using the code to improve their complaint-handling and reduce the number of complaints being upheld by us.

“Unfortunately, throughout our casework we are seeing poor complaint-handling practices, from delays and lack of empathy to no responses at all.

“Landlords should see the release of this code as an opportunity to reflect on their complaint-handling and to make improvements where necessary to deliver better services to residents.”

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