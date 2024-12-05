Ombudsman’s special investigation finds ‘repeated’ failings at London landlord

The report set three areas for Hyde to improve on: complaint-handling, repairs and service charges. It also provided a series of recommendations.

On complaint-handling, it said barriers to the process still exist in policy and practice. The watchdog found that the intention of its complaint-handling code had been “skewed in the landlord’s policy towards its choice and control, not resident choice”.

According to the report: “There was a failure to escalate complaints with the ombudsman intervening in 25 out of 44 cases to ask the landlord to accept or progress the complaint.

“The evidence suggested that many of the issues resulted from historical under-resourcing of its complaints team and complaints being held whilst delayed repairs were taking place.

“Poor systems and knowledge and information management also contributed.

“Where there was service failure, at times the landlord provided inadequate redress, including poorly handled apologies.”

The ombudsman said it was “encouraging” that Hyde has invested in knowledge systems, training and has recruited a complaint quality and improvement officer.

However, the report recommended that Hyde ensures its complaints policy is in line with the code and learns from its determinations to identify the root cause of complaints.

The ombudsman found a “significant” number of repair cases with unreasonable delays, mainly caused by poor communication with repairs contractors, missed or otherwise ineffective appointments, and failure to effectively manage or oversee contractors’ work on individual repair jobs.

“This was further exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic when the landlord struggled to keep up as delivering compliant repair became harder,” the report said.

There were also issues with Hyde’s response to reports of leaks, damp and mould, with repairs not being completed.

“The landlord identified its need to reduce repairs times and has worked on this. The report recommends that the landlord reviews the causes of its wasted appointments and create an action plan seeking to minimise these, as well as update its damp and mould policies and procedures,” the watchdog said.

Hyde experienced peaks in service charge enquiries twice per year, in response to it sending out information at set times.

The investigation found that enquiries were placed in a queue for response and answered in turn “without any triage for common queries or process or criteria for prioritising responses”. This had historically resulted in residents typically waiting five or six months for a response, but sometimes up to a year.

According to the report: “When residents did receive a response, these were not specific enough or did not cover all the points they needed to.”

It said Hyde has made a number of improvements in this area.

The report recommended it makes its policies “clear and consistent” about when a service charge enquiry becomes a complaint, including appropriate signposting to the complaints procedure, as well as making sure its systems and processes are effective so that residents receive “timely and sufficiently detailed” answers to their enquiries.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “The timing of this investigation provides a valuable opportunity for the landlord to further establish an open, positive complaint-handling culture throughout what is a growing organisation.

“Our investigation shows that residents have experienced the same problems repeatedly over several years, but the landlord was initially slow to recognise and respond to these.

“Problems within repairs and maintenance, in particular the management and monitoring of contractors, had consequences across other teams which meant residents received poor service from more than one part of the landlord. The landlord was complacent about delays in numerous areas of its service.”

He said Hyde has taken “encouraging steps” more recently, which is “welcome”.

“Action has been taken on delays in three service areas, there has been a focus on better communication with residents, and recognition of the need to improve the adequacy of redress offered. These actions are welcome,” he said.

However, he said “as the landlord has noted, and our more recent investigations highlight, there is still some way to go, and we will work with the landlord to help reach the ambitious goals it has set itself”.

Andy Hulme, group chief executive of Hyde, said: “We recognise that historically we haven’t always met some of our customer’s expectations, and we apologise to those customers where we could have done things better.

“We know the impact this can have and are committed to learning from these experiences to ensure we do better in the future.

“While challenges remain for charities like Hyde, this report recognises our ambition to continue evolving and improving our services. We will continue to deliver homes and communities that meet the highest standards.

“Providing homes and communities that people are proud of is central to everything we do. Over the past two years, we’ve taken significant steps to improve our services and strengthen relationships with our customers to achieve better outcomes.

“This includes increasing investment in customers’ homes and adopting a more localised approach. We’re also supporting customers online to help them manage their homes more conveniently, alongside the launch of our new customer service centre and digital offering, which is enabling our colleagues to resolve around nine in 10 customer enquiries at the first point of contact.

“To ensure timely resolutions, we’ve also doubled the number of colleagues handling complaints and brought our repair service in-house.

“As a result, most customers now receive their repairs in around three days and customer satisfaction with our repairs teams is sector leading at over 95%.

“We’ve engaged with the Housing Ombudsman Service throughout this process, sharing extensive information about the changes we’ve made. We value timely actionable insights and remain committed to engaging with the thriving communities that we serve.”