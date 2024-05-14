In this report, the ombudsman decided on 77 cases, making 184 findings, with a maladministration rate of 79%. The maladministration rate for issues relating to complaints handling was 92%.

The report, which covers events occurring between October 2018 and September 2023, said the landlord’s approach during the merger did not “extend sufficiently to complaints handling and achieving a positive complaint-handling culture”.

One of the cases was about lengthy delays in dealing with a leaking waste pipe, which resulted in environmental health issuing an improvement notice.

There was also a lack of appropriate action following a risk assessment that was made after a resident was wielding a machete and threatening to set fire to the building.

The report found the association had identified that complaints and the associated issues were a risk pre-merger and it was evident that one of the landlords was struggling with a huge backlog in repairs complaints. However, the new entity did not act sufficiently or swiftly enough to mitigate this.

The report identified seven key themes and made recommendations to improve in these areas. For complaint-handling, the ombudsman suggested implementing a clear, single system for complaints, escalation and response.

Another key area was reasonable adjustments. Although the report found that the landlord often had records of the resident’s vulnerabilities, it found it did not have appropriate records in all cases and did not always act on this information accordingly.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The leadership of the landlord has been open and reflective during our investigation, and the proactive steps it is taking should make a difference for residents in what is a challenging operating environment.