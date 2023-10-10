On the waiting list: why the UK needs to Build Social

.@insidehousing promised to help amplify the voices of people who need social housing, as part of our Build Social campaign. Here are the stories of some of the people who got in touch when we launched the campaign last month. @kathy_swinds reports #UKhousing #BuildSocial

Others worried about the impact on their children, like Rose, who lived in 11 temporary accommodation properties in a decade. “They can move you any time they want to, evict you any time they want to,” she says. “Each time I have to say to the kids ‘we’re moving again’. Do you know the trauma of moving all the time and putting the kids through that? From a young age, we are teaching them: you cannot have a permanent house. The system is just getting worse, it’s not getting better.”

Some spoke of the indignity of living without a permanent home – such as Martin*, who has been homeless and stuck on the housing waiting list for two decades. “Nineteen years and nothing. I’m a 40-year-old man now, I’m tired of living like a dog, sleeping on floors,” he says.

Inside Housing asked on social media for the general public to submit their experiences of why we need Build Social.

The figures can look insurmountable, but at the heart of these stories are millions of individuals, unable to find safety and stability without one of their most basic human rights: a home.

We believe the shortage of social rent underpins the national housing crisis that is affecting huge swathes of the country: the thousands of homeless people sleeping rough and the more than 100,000 families stuck in temporary accommodation, including 131,370 children. Across the housing market it is estimated three-quarters of a million people are in overcrowded homes, and 900,000 have damp and mould. And millions are paying far more than they can afford in skyrocketing rental costs, in a cruel and unstable private rental market.

Inside Housing’s new campaign is calling on the next government to Build Social. We are asking all political parties to make a manifesto commitment to build a million social rent homes in the next decade: 90,000 a year in England, 7,700 a year in Scotland, and 4,000 a year in Wales.

Tracie, Wiltshire

Tracie, a teaching assistant in Wiltshire, has lived in her three-bedroom housing association property for 14 years.

When she moved in she had three young sons and the home was just the right size. But now she has five children: her eldest son is 22 and both he and her seven-year-old daughter are autistic, while her 15-year-old son has ADHD. All four boys share one bedroom.

Her children are unable to get their own space, the ones with additional needs are often overstimulated and her 15-year-old sometimes lashes out, punching the walls. Her husband is disabled and has had to move out due to the lack of space and the unsuitability of the property, so she is caring for the children by herself.

“I’m trying to hold down a job but it’s so damaging to my mental health,” Tracie says. “I worry about how it’s affecting my children.”

A larger home, Tracie says, would be “a game-changer”, letting her husband move back in, her 15-year-old have his own space and hopefully pass his GCSEs, allowing the children to have friends over, and “have the normal life that people take for granted”.

She has been bidding for a larger place for three years, since social services moved up her housing band. But four-bedroom properties are rare and she only had the chance to bid twice this year, and has so far come nowhere near getting allocated the property.

“I know I’m not the only family in this situation,” she adds, “but whether it’s the housing association, or the council, or the government, something has to change.”

Barbara, north London

Barbara, a carer for disabled adults in north London, was made homeless in 2017, when she had just given birth to her second son.

She was first placed in temporary accommodation with a shared kitchen and bathroom, where she worried about the safety of her children around the other residents. After more than four months of complaints, they were moved to a flat in a different borough, an hour away from her child’s school, and all of her support network.

She was then moved to another property in north London, where she has now been for five years, even though it is supposedly ‘temporary’. The two-bedroom property is too small for her and her now three children. It is in poor condition and has severe damp and mould, which causes breathing difficulties for her children.

“They told me to be grateful for a roof over my head,” she says. “I appealed but they bounced me around from person to person until I gave up.”

In July, the council painted over the mould, but Barbara is worried that in winter it will come back. She has been on the housing register for more than 20 years, but every time she bids she is always hundreds down the list. “I’m bidding and bidding – every week as soon as it turns midnight I’m bidding. But there are no properties,” she says.