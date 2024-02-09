The challenge of delivering affordable housing across the UK remains at the forefront of the property industry. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen the creation of some transformative joint venture partnerships form to help tackle this challenge head-on.

As one of the largest owners of brownfield sites across the UK, Network Rail Property (NRP) is a key strategic landowner for urban housing delivery. By unlocking these brownfield sites, we have the capacity to deliver much-needed housing and drive regeneration across our towns and cities. The blend of regeneration and rail-led skills take us far on the journey when it comes to delivering housing next to our infrastructure, which can be complex. To ensure a high-quality product, NRP has come together with others to form pioneering partnerships to deliver new homes.

NRP announced a key strategic collaboration with Places for London – Transport for London’s (TfL’s) commercial property company. Over the next decade, our partnership with Places for London will see us collectively bring forward 20,000 new homes in the capital. The agreement is a landmark moment, marking the first agreement of its kind between the organisations, with the aim of accelerating the delivery of infrastructure-led regeneration.