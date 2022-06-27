One dead and more than 20 evacuated after gas explosion destroys home in Birmingham

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A woman has been found dead and more than 20 residents were evacuated after a major gas explosion destroyed a house in Birmingham and significantly damaged three adjoining properties.
West Midlands police and fire services responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding on Sunday evening at around 8.38pm.
A woman was found dead at the scene and one man was rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service.
He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by West Midlands Ambulance.
The man has since told the emergency services that another person may have been in the property when the explosion happened.
Four other people have also been treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown and the fire service and Birmingham City Council has confirmed that the property was privately owned.
Twenty-one residents were asked to leave their homes as a result of the incident.
The city council arranged hotel accommodation for some people and others went to stay with relatives.
Electricity has now been restored to some of the properties left without power overnight and a number of residents have started to return since 9am today.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.
“We would like to thank members of the local community for their continued support, understanding and patience.”
The fire service said that the extent of the damage to the property means that an investigation is likely to take some time.
Update: at 11.56am, 27.06.22
This story was updated to include confirmation from Birmingham City Council that the property was privately owned.
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