ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

One dead and more than 20 evacuated after gas explosion destroys home in Birmingham

News27.06.22by Stephen Delahunty

A woman has been found dead and more than 20 residents were evacuated after a major gas explosion destroyed a house in Birmingham and significantly damaged three adjoining properties.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Emergency services worked through the night to secure the scene Kingstanding, Birmingham (picture: West Midlands Fire Service)
Emergency services worked through the night to secure the scene Kingstanding, Birmingham (picture: West Midlands Fire Service)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHA woman has been found dead and more than 20 residents were evacuated after a major gas explosion #UKhousing

West Midlands police and fire services responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding on Sunday evening at around 8.38pm.

A woman was found dead at the scene and one man was rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by West Midlands Ambulance. 

The man has since told the emergency services that another person may have been in the property when the explosion happened.

Four other people have also been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Read more

West London block was undergoing fire safety work at time of blazeWest London block was undergoing fire safety work at time of blaze
How to be ready for a disaster: an interview with Professor Lucy EasthopeHow to be ready for a disaster: an interview with Professor Lucy Easthope
The scandal within the scandal: how Help to Buy is sucking funds from cladding victimsThe scandal within the scandal: how Help to Buy is sucking funds from cladding victims

The cause of the explosion is still unknown and the fire service and Birmingham City Council has confirmed that the property was privately owned.

Twenty-one residents were asked to leave their homes as a result of the incident. 

The city council arranged hotel accommodation for some people and others went to stay with relatives.

Electricity has now been restored to some of the properties left without power overnight and a number of residents have started to return since 9am today. 

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.

“We would like to thank members of the local community for their continued support, understanding and patience.”

The fire service said that the extent of the damage to the property means that an investigation is likely to take some time.

 

Update: at 11.56am, 27.06.22
This story was updated to include confirmation from Birmingham City Council that the property was privately owned. 

Sign up for our fire safety newsletter

Sign up for our fire safety newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Fire safetyGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationWest Midlands
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories