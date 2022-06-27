One dead and more than 20 evacuated after gas explosion destroys home in Birmingham

West Midlands police and fire services responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding on Sunday evening at around 8.38pm.

A woman was found dead at the scene and one man was rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by West Midlands Ambulance.

The man has since told the emergency services that another person may have been in the property when the explosion happened.

Four other people have also been treated at the scene for minor injuries.