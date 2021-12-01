One Housing officially joins Riverside to create 75,000-home group

Last month Moody’s placed Riverside’s rating on “review for downgrade” in light of the merger amid concerns over the fire safety costs facing One Housing and both groups’ “underperformance” on market sales.

Carol Matthews, chief executive of Riverside, said: “Clearly there is much more work to do to bring our two organisations together and that work will begin in earnest in the new year.”

A series of initiatives are taking place across both organisations to mark the completion, which includes making a donation to local food banks totalling £75,000, representing £1 for every home in the new group.