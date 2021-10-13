One in 10 households stuck on housing waiting lists for more than five years, says LGA

The details emerged in a new report from the Local Government Association, the Association of Retained Council Housing and National Federation of ALMOs. It paints a stark picture of the chronic shortage of housing and how this is likely to be exacerbated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Building Post-Pandemic Prosperity report, which sets out the case for building 100,000 social rent homes a year, revealed that waiting lists in high-priority areas for the government’s levelling-up agenda are 56% longer than those in low-priority areas.

The government has pledged to tackle inequality and ‘level-up’ the most deprived areas across the UK.

It has placed local authorities into categories 1,2 or 3, with 1 having the highest priority for funding.