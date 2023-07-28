One in five housing staff in London could leave this year, new data says

The consultancy’s data for the first quarter of 2023-24, which is based on 200 councils and housing associations, showed that London landlords are seeing almost double the voluntary turnover rate for housing staff compared with the national average.

If the trend continues, one in five housing employees in the capital could leave over the course of this year.

Overall, Jonathan Cox, director of data Housemark, said: “Housemark’s monthly data on staff attrition shows that in the first quarter of 2023-24, 2.6% of housing workers voluntarily left their organisation – an effective annual voluntary turnover rate of 10.4%.

“If this trend continues, over one in 10 staff can be expected to leave their employer over the course of this year.”