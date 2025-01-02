One in five older people live in homes that could be worsening existing health conditions #ukhousing

This includes 2.8 million people aged between 50 and 70, and 1.7 million aged 70 or over. Researchers also found that people are more likely to be impacted by this issue if they are from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, living in London or living with a serious health condition/disability.

A new analysis by the Centre for Ageing Better has revealed that 4.5 million people aged 50 and over in England with a health condition aggravated by the cold are living in a home with one or more serious problems.

Carole Easton, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Our latest research shows that our poor-quality housing crisis is putting people with health conditions in their 50s, 60s and beyond in harm’s way.

“This is obviously terrible for those individuals who live in homes that carry a very real risk of making them sick, particularly when winter comes around. But it is also very bad news for the country. Older workers living in homes that are making their health conditions worse are going to be less likely to be able to work and help grow the economy.

“Older people whose serious health conditions are made worse by their homes will require treatment, putting additional winter pressures on our health system. All could be averted if we tackled poor-quality housing with the urgency and priority it demands.”

A report published in March last year revealed how 32% of local authorities do not have a policy framework in place to deliver senior accommodation over the next two decades.

This new research looked at people aged 50 and above with a range of health conditions impacted by sub-standard living conditions including respiratory diseases, congestive heart failure, lung conditions such as asthma, heart disease and neurological disease.

Housing problems identified included rising damp, water leaks, bad condensation, electrical or plumbing problems, rot and decay, being too cold in the winter, and structural issues. One in three (33%) live in a home with a housing problem, including one in seven (15%) who report having three or more housing problems.

Around one in two (46%) people aged 50 and above from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds with one of these health conditions has at least one problem with their home – totalling nearly 500,000 older people.

This is compared to around one in three (32%) of people aged 50 from white backgrounds with a health condition who had at least one significant problem with their home.