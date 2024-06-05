Of the 249 councils analysed, 24% spent at least £1 in every £20 of their core spending power (CSP) on temporary accommodation, according to analysis from campaign group Generation Rent.

Of those, 20 councils spent at least £1 in every £10 of their CSP in 2022-23 on households in temporary accommodation.

CSP is a measure of the resources available to councils to fund service delivery through the local government finance settlement.