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Just under a quarter of English councils spent 5% of their core budget on temporary accommodation in 2022-23, fresh research has shown.
Of the 249 councils analysed, 24% spent at least £1 in every £20 of their core spending power (CSP) on temporary accommodation, according to analysis from campaign group Generation Rent.
Of those, 20 councils spent at least £1 in every £10 of their CSP in 2022-23 on households in temporary accommodation.
CSP is a measure of the resources available to councils to fund service delivery through the local government finance settlement.
Hastings Borough Council spent the most on temporary accommodation relative to its budget at 49.3%. Crawley Council was second as it spent 30.1% of its CSP, and Arun was third with a spend of 26% of its CSP.
Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “The shocking strain that the cost of temporary accommodation now has on local councils is totally preventable.
“Where once people were able to find safe and affordable homes, we are now living in total insecurity, within a cruel and broken system.”
The campaign group is calling on the next government to bring about the Renters (Reform) Bill “as a matter of urgency” after the current government shelved it ahead of the upcoming general election in July.
The legislation had reached the House of Lords, but it was confirmed on 24 May that it did not make the ‘wash-up’ period, where bills are quickly progressed after a general election has been called.
This means the government’s promise to end Section 21 no-fault evictions by the end of the parliament has been broken.
Mr Twomey said: “Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions remain a leading cause of homelessness in our country. Now more than ever, private renters need a new law to end these unfair evictions and grant us the proper protections we need to keep us safe from homelessness.”
Data from the Local Government Association showed that the number of households living in temporary accommodation has risen by 89% over the past decade, costing councils at least £1.74bn in 2022-23.
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