One in four Scottish adults affected by housing emergency, research finds

A survey by YouGov on behalf of the charity found 2.3 million Scottish adults (42% of the population) are struggling with the condition, security, suitability or affordability of their home, or have faced discrimination while trying to find housing.

The figures mark a rise of six percentage points – 800,000 people – since 2021.

“Today’s research reveals the harsh toll Scotland’s housing emergency has taken over the last four years – and it’s only getting worse,” Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said.

Shelter’s new findings come a year after the Scottish government declared a housing emergency, following in the footsteps of a number of local authorities.